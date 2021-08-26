DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wise Marketer Group (WMG), publisher of TheWiseMarketer.com and operator of the Loyalty Academy™, has announced a special feature within its ongoing Women in Loyalty™ series. This three-part video interview series will be produced in collaboration with AIR MILES and highlights female executives from leading brands who are influential and leading change in digital customer loyalty marketing.
The series of video interviews will be hosted by Rachel MacQueen, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Collector Experience, AIR MILES, and will include three outstanding guests. Each video interview is 45 minutes in length and will be aired on a pre-recorded basis. The interview schedule shown below includes a powerful interview and, in each case, the featured guest will be available to engage in a live question and answer session:
1. Andrea Brecka, General Manager, Retail Canada, Shell, September 8, 1pm ET
2. Sandra Sanderson, SVP Marketing, Sobeys, October 19, 1pm ET
3. Kimberley Stuart, Head of Marketing, Kent, November 30, 1pm ET
"The Women in Loyalty series has been a great success since its launch earlier this year," said WMG CEO and Managing Editor, Bill Hanifin, continuing, "the sponsorship and support from AIR MILES is a tribute to their brand and allows us to feature three powerful women who have strongly influenced the development of the customer loyalty business."
The Women in Loyalty series has a mission to recognize business leaders in the customer loyalty industry, create opportunities for collaboration and mentorship, and support career growth through growth of a vibrant community of business leaders. These three conversations will not only highlight unique perspectives on loyalty marketing from each guest but will reveal the substance of these notable people and cover some of the challenges facing women in the workplace today.
Rachel MacQueen, AIR MILES, emphasized the reason for their support of the series saying, "AIR MILES is one of the foundational coalition programs in the global market and we continue to believe in the importance of recognizing and rewarding customers as a source of business growth. Supporting initiatives such as Women in Loyalty make clear the AIR MILES commitment to diversity, gender inclusion, and recognition of our female executives, clients, and partners."
Register here for Andrea Brecka's session on September 8th at 1pm ET. Registration for the other sessions will be available soon. Stay informed by subscribing to The Wise Marketer's newsletter.
About the Wise Marketer Group
The Wise Marketer Group delivers timely and unbiased publishing, research, and educational products to a global audience of marketing professionals. The Wise Marketer Group publishes TheWiseMarketer.com, the most widely read news source for Customer and Loyalty marketing in the world, with an 18-year history serving the global loyalty marketing industry. The Wise Marketer also operates the Loyalty Academy™, the first industry professional certification program, offering the designation of Certified Loyalty Marketing Professional™ (CLMP) to those completing the curriculum.
For details, visit http://www.TheWiseMarketer.com and http://www.LoyaltyAcademy.org
