Third Coast Logistics Partners With Turvo To Accelerate Growth

GEORGETOWN, Texas and SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Logistics, LLC – a Woman, Minority, & Veteran-owned third-party logistics provider – today announced the launch of its new collaborative logistics platform through a partnership with Turvo, provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain.
From humble beginnings in a loft in Georgetown, TX, Third Coast Logistics has grown to offer truckload, partial, and specialized deliveries through a nationwide network with thousands of carriers. By "going the extra mile" and focusing on building strong relationships with their customers, they built a strong reputation for delivering exceptional service through transparency, communication, and a proactive approach.
Looking toward their next stage of growth, Third Coast Logistics knew they needed a better transportation management system (TMS). But they also realized that they needed something that went beyond a traditional TMS: a complete visibility and collaborative logistics solution to unify their supply chain network and improve collaboration between their customers, carriers, team members, and their back-office systems.
After a thorough search, they selected the Turvo Collaboration Cloud to take their business to the next level.
"In the past, it was always about outworking our competition," said Michael Becker, President at Third Coast Logistics. "This will always ring true at Third Coast regardless of technology. But with the added visibility and collaboration capabilities that Turvo brings, we can be more efficient and lower costs for our customers while providing first class service."
"Third Coast Logistics has an outstanding team that understands the value of great customer experiences," said Luis Pajares, Chief Revenue Officer at Turvo. "With actionable visibility and industry-leading collaboration capabilities, the team at Third Coast will be able to strengthen their relationships with customers and carriers to grow faster."
With inventory, orders, shipments, and settlement visibility and collaboration in one system, Turvo will help Third Coast Logistics simplify complicated shipments and provide better transparency and communication to customers and carriers.
"We evaluated and have used many other TMS solutions but none of these systems provided the ability to create our own supply chain network and differentiate our service offering through digital collaboration," continued Becker. "When considering whether to buy or build and the investment necessary to build, we found that Turvo was not only the best technology for us, but provides the flexibility needed as we scale as a company. The collaboration and workflow capabilities are what really drew us to Turvo and made our decision quite easy."
Turvo will deliver significant improvements to Third Coast Logistics' operations, including more efficient order and shipment workflow management, analytics, key performance indicators, higher productivity, and full visibility to better book, cover, and settle.
"Turvo will put us ahead of our competition," added Becker. "We will remain far more nimble and able to adapt to industry changes much faster. Between handling more shipments per person and dramatically reducing the number of emails and check calls needed, we'll be able to build new solutions for customers and spend more time building relationships with our partners. Ultimately, bringing visibility and collaboration technology to our customers and carriers will open more doors and help us grow."
About Third Coast Logistics, LLC
Our story began with humble beginnings as carriers ourselves. Over the years we developed fantastic relationships with our customers and decided we could help them further by creating Third Coast Logistics. We wanted to create a company where our customers, carrier partners, and employees all could share the success created by hard work, integrity, and creative solutions. Our team has been providing transportation management services to manufacturers and distributors throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico for more than 50 years combined. Where most of our competitors engage in your standard services, we specialize in services where others cannot manage or are unwilling to. This is truly what sets us apart. Now with the advantage of partnering with Turvo we are able to also provide the value that comes from cutting-edge technology! (www.thirdcoastlogistics.com)
About Turvo, Inc.
Turvo provides the world's leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo connects people and organizations allowing shippers, logistics providers, and carriers to unite their supply chains, deliver outstanding customer experiences, collaborate in real-time, and accelerate growth. The technology unifies all systems, internal and external, providing one end-to-end solution to execute all operations and analytics while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating business processes. Turvo customers include some of the world's largest, Fortune 500 logistics service providers, shippers and freight brokers. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Dallas, Texas, and Hyderabad, India. (www.turvo.com)
