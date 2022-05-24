— Egan Jones Joins ISS and Glass Lewis in Recommending Stockholders Consent to a Special Meeting

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eileen P. Drake (the CEO of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE: AJRD)) and the other members of the Committee For Aerojet Rocketdyne Shareholders and Value Maximization (the "Committee") today announced that Egan Jones has recommended that stockholders consent to the request of special meeting of stockholders sought by the Committee.

Egan Jones is the third independent proxy advisory firm to recommend that stockholders "CONSENT" to the request of a special meeting sought by the Committee. As previously announced, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis & Co. have also recommended that stockholders "CONSENT" to the request of a special meeting of stockholders. 

Stockholders that need assistance in executing the Agent Designation, or have any questions, can contact the Committee's solicitor, D.F. King & Co., Inc., at (212) 269-5550 (collect) or via e-mail at AJRD@dfking.com

Important Information 

This communication is being sent by members of the Committee in our individual capacity, and not on or behalf of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"). No Company resources were used in connection with these materials. We have neither sought nor obtained consent from any third party to use any statements or information indicated herein. On May 3, 2022, Eileen P. Drake and the other members of the Committee For Aerojet Rocketdyne Shareholders and Value Maximization filed a definitive solicitation statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the solicitation of agent designations to call a special meeting of stockholders of the Company. 

Contact

D.F. King & Co., Inc. 

Edward T. McCarthy / Tom Germinario 

AJRD@dfking.com 

Committee's Website:

https://maximizeajrdvalue.com/ 

SOURCE Committee for Aerojet Rocketdyne Shareholders and Value Maximization

