NEWARK, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedBen announced today a partnership with HealthJoy, the on-demand personalized healthcare navigation platform, to deliver HealthJoy TPA+ to existing and future clients.
By integrating virtual care options, healthcare concierges, and technology-driven healthcare guidance into a single interface, HealthJoy TPA+ connects members to the highest quality, lowest-cost care they need, when they need it. The platform employs insurance verification, precertification and claims data to get in front of employees' costly healthcare decisions and provide personalized recommendations. HealthJoy's virtual AI assistant, JOY, is at the center of the experience to educate and engage with clients year-round.
"MedBen's focus is to provide clients with the most effective and cost-efficient benefit management solutions," said Kurt Harden, MedBen President and CEO. "As healthcare costs continue to rise, HealthJoy's connected care platform offers navigation tools and live support to help guide clients toward high-quality care at a significantly lower price point. Its enhanced user experience will empower employees to better understand their benefits, while also giving our clients control over their spend."
Through HealthJoy TPA+, MedBen clients can expect to see time savings for HR teams and an increase in employee benefits satisfaction.
"The healthcare system is only getting more complex, and that can be frustrating and confusing for employees," said Dave Mallen, Executive Vice President, TPA+ National Practice Leader at HealthJoy. "Having tools that make it easier to navigate healthcare choices and personalized support are more important than ever. This partnership draws on MedBen's benefits management expertise and HealthJoy's connected navigation platform to create a unified and future-proof employee benefits experience."
About MedBen
MedBen has been a leader in benefits management since 1938, and is a Third Party Administrator that delivers total pricing transparency and innovative benefit management solutions for self-funded health plans. To learn more, visit http://www.medben.com.
About HealthJoy
HealthJoy's mobile application creates an intuitive, connected healthcare experience that takes the confusion and complexity out of healthcare by connecting its members with the right benefits at the right moment in their care journey. Its mobile platform and human concierge team bring benefits together to surface the best providers, virtual care, and savings. Ultimately, HealthJoy helps employees lead healthier, happier lives. To learn more about HealthJoy's proven approach to healthcare navigation, visit http://www.healthjoy.com.
