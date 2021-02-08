BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- COCM is pleased to announce the strategic promotion of Brittany Pieper to Director of Leasing and Marketing to support its continued growth as the leading on-campus third-party management company with over 35,000 beds on 36 campuses across the US. In this role, Brittany will oversee site level leasing and marketing initiatives and assist with corporate marketing initiatives. Over the last year, Brittany has brought new ideas and fresh approaches to COCM's operations, and it is excited to have her move into this new role.
Brittany Pieper joined COCM in December of 2019 as the Site Marketing Coordinator. In this role, she has been responsible for assisting site level leasing and marketing initiatives. Brittany brought to COCM her experience with creation and implementation of marketing plans, social media content creation, and supporting various student housing communities with marketing challenges. Before coming to COCM, Brittany worked in the Kansas City area to increase occupancy, leasing and marketing outreach for prospects within a strong competitive housing market.
"I'm delighted to continue working with the leading on-campus third-party management company. I look forward to leading our sites towards growth and continued success while making a positive impact on the firm's reputation within the student housing industry."
ABOUT COCM
COCM is a company of talented student housing professionals focused on providing management and consulting services for on-campus housing communities. Their student housing professionals focus on helping their partners leverage campus housing to do greater things: recruit and retain students as well as enhance student success and satisfaction. Based in Birmingham, AL, they were recently recognized as the leading provider of on-campus, third-party management services by Student Housing Business magazine. COCM's current portfolio serves over 35,000 students at 36 campuses across the United States. For more information, visit http://www.cocm.com.
Media Contact
Alton Irwin, COCM, 205-414-6417, airwin@cocm.com
Leigh Anne McGriff, COCM, 205-414-6462, lmcgriff@cocm.com
SOURCE COCM