MADISON, Wis., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThirdSpace Inc., a SAAS organizational culture platform, today announced a new partnership with the US Air Force through their AFWERX SBIR program. This partnership will explore the cultural and organizational needs of an Air Force unit such as the 115th Fighter Squadron in Madison, WI. The goal is to understand the greatest needs related to airmen wellbeing which may constellate around mental, emotional, spiritual and community factors. ThirdSpace is a malleable framework which may be adapted to solving core cultural problems for the Air Guard. The desire would be to roll out ThirdSpace across the entire guard to be the go to resource in order to amplify the effects of a trusting, safe, and positive culture.
"Being Selected for this AFWERX Contract is a privilege, and we hold a sense of deep responsibility and personal mission for playing a vital role in strengthening our Airmen," says Scott Kohl, CEO at ThirdSpace. "This is just the beginning of our mutual journey, and it may lead to benefits for other National Guard units across the US. The goal with AFWERX is to deliver current solutions from industry faster than ever before."
"Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research process in an attempt to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants and decrease bureaucratic overhead. Beginning in SBIR 18.2, and now in 20.3, the Air Force has begun offering 'Special' SBIR topics that are faster, leaner and open to a broader range of innovations."
The benefits of this new partnership include.
- An open door to innovation, agility, and resilience
- Enabling ThirdSpace to explore the technological and human potential
- Providing an incentive for broader commercialization across Dept of Defense
About ThirdSpace Inc.: ThirdSpace is a commercially available, AI driven, software-as-a-service focused on aiding organizations with creating a culture of trust, connection, and wellbeing. As a 2020 showcase company in the Base of the Future Expo, ThirdSpace demonstrated a solution to address the USAF's identified need for improving Airmen wellness at an individual, unit, base and community level. In addition to software, ThirdSpace Inc., has developed a series of supporting products to amplify the power of human connection for not only leadership but every employee. It is led by Scott Kohl, CEO, who brings decades of experience in business software, and Chaired by Dr. Scott Jens, a serial software entrepreneur, both of Madison, WI.
About AFVentures: AFVentures, the commercial investment arm of the Air Force, creates simple pathways for commercial innovators and private capital investment to help the Department of the Air Force solve problems. Our Mission: To leverage commercial technology to deliver better capability to the warfighter, faster. AFVentures leverages a portion of the SBIR/STTR budget to enable the Air Force to develop and adopt commercially viable innovations while providing a competitive edge to the U.S. entrepreneur and technology ecosystem.
