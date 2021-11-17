FAYETTEVILLE, Ga., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q (formerly and popularly known as This Is It! BBQ and Seafood) is pleased to announce it will open its 11th location and first drive through location at 3920 Jonesboro Road in Union City, GA. The opening of this new establishment continues This Is It!'s 38-year tradition of providing delicious and southern-inspired meals. The store opening has several key events spanning from December 2021 through January 2022:
- First Fruits Day – Tuesday, December 7, 2021 – 12 PM until 4 PM or when food runs out. The concept of First Fruits derives from God's creation work. Because God created everything that exists, all of creation belongs to him (Psalm 24:1). Consequently, that which is first and best belongs to him and is to be given to him. Service on this day will be drive-through only. Also, there will be a brief praise service to begin at 8:30 AM. This part of the festivities will be separate from the First Fruits portion of the opening.
"Our brand has a long history in metro Atlanta. The community has always supported This Is It! and we want to continue this tradition in Union City. This First Fruits celebration is our way of saying, 'Thank you,' to all of our neighbors there," said Shelley "Butch" Anthony III, President and CEO of This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q.
- Opening Day – Wednesday, December 8, 2021 – This will be the first full day of operations. Business hours are 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM. (The time is subject to change.) Service on this day also will be drive-through only.
- Grand Opening Day Ribbon Cutting Ceremony – Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 9 AM - The official grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony will take place with City of Union City elected officials, City personnel, community leaders, local celebrities and business leaders. The opening of this location is also a reminder to This Is It!'s patrons of its new concept, "It's Southern! It's Delicious! It's the Best!" In addition, the location offers a testament of Mr. Anthony's faith with the planting of eight bibles on the grounds of the property's patio. "It's no secret that my faith has been an essential part of my business endeavors," states Anthony. "God gave me a vision to plant eight bibles on the property of this location. My ultimate hope and prayer is that every person that walks across the path of those bibles will be blessed with new beginnings."
The celebration will also acknowledge This Is It!'s new relationship with Pepsi, which was officially announced October 5, 2021.
About This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q
Established in 1983, This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q specializes in delicious, authentic, southern, home-style cuisine and is nationally known for its famous award-winning barbeque rib tips. For over 38 years, This Is It! has been recognized for exceptional hospitality and service paired with the best authentic freshly prepared barbeque and seafood. Headquartered in Fayetteville, Georgia, This Is It! has 10 restaurant locations (11, when counting this new location) and one franchise throughout the Metro Atlanta area offering dine-in, to-go, delivery, private and corporate catering, and three full scale event rental spaces. The company recently began operating as This is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q as a reflection of its expanded and more health-conscious menu items. Learn more about This Is It! at http://www.thisisitbbq.com.
