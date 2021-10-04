NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crown Global Insurance Group, a leading provider of private placement life insurance and annuities for ultra-high net worth individuals and institutional investors, announced today that Thomas F. Wiese, who previously served as Executive Managing Director at Lombard International, has joined Crown as President of Institutional Solutions.
Tom was responsible for expanding Lombard's U.S. and non-U.S. institutional business, where he achieved a fifty percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in assets under management from 2016 to 2021, with another $2.2 billion in outstanding unfunded commitments.
"As part of our focus on growing Crown's institutional business, we are excited to welcome Tom to our team and benefit from his unmatched experience, expertise, and network," said Crown Global CEO Perry Lerner. "Tom is an industry leader and, most importantly, shares Crown's values for service and customized solutions to meet the special needs of U.S. and non-U.S. foundations, endowments, pension funds, family offices, and other large investors."
"Crown Global's unrivaled reputation in private placement insurance is a significant draw to institutional investors looking to optimize their net investment returns," said Tom. "I look forward to working with Crown's leadership team to significantly expand their institutional business in the years to come."
Prior to Lombard, Tom served as a Managing Director in the Insurance Division at BNY Mellon. He was previously an Executive Vice President at Hartford Life Private Placement, where he led the new business development for their bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), corporate-owned life insurance (COLI), and insurance co-owned life insurance (ICOLI) business. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Lehigh University and earned an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Tom is a registered representative and holds Series 24, Series 7, and Series 65 securities licenses, as well as a life insurance license.
Crown Global allows both high-net-worth and institutional investors to choose from onshore and offshore investments as well as uniquely providing access to alternative investments through an independent open-architecture platform. By utilizing the appropriate Crown Global structure, investors can experience more tax-efficient growth.
About Crown Global
Crown Global Insurance Group LLC, through its operating subsidiaries, provides efficient investment-enhancement strategies and products for institutional investors, investment managers and ultra-high net worth individuals. The Company offers custom solutions that enable managers and investors to enhance their returns from investments in alternative assets and managed accounts. Crown Global operates globally and maintains offices in North America, Switzerland and the Cayman Islands. Since its founding in 1998, Crown Global has established a solid track record of issuing U.S. and non-U.S. compliant life insurance and annuity policies for institutional and ultra-high net worth clients. Follow Crown Global on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Dave Tager, Tager&Co., +1 917-502-0339, dtager@tagerco.com
SOURCE Crown Global Insurance Group LLC