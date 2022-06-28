NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Thomas J. Kent Jr. will have an acting role in the movie Crazy & Deranged. It is a production that will be directed by Bertoni L. Smith & Derick Corrente, both venture actors & producers. This is the first of many film projects Mr. Kent will be involved with as he builds out his Family Office that will focus on Real Estate, Film & Business Financing. Mr. Kent says he is excited to have his very first speaking movie role and plans on acting in many more movies along with investing in them through his Family Office. Mr. Corrente says he is very happy to have Mr. Kent play the role of Judge Kent in the film and is looking to work with Mr. Kent on future projects. Crazy & Deranged is set to start filming August 1, 2022 and will be showing as of the spring of 2023.

About Thomas J. Kent Jr

Mr. Kent is Chairman & C.E.O of Kent Global LLC, an investment Consulting firm & the Kent Family office, the personal family office of Thomas J. Kent Jr.

About Derick Corrente

Mr. Corrente was a stage actor from 1990 to 2008 who appeared in T.V., Film and commercial productions, such as The Sopranos, Goodfellas and A Bronx Tale.

