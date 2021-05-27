CINCINNATI, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thompson Industrial Services adds to its more than 20 regional offices with the opening of its new Cincinnati, Ohio location. The office, located at 10250 Chester Road, will serve as a hub for Thompson to provide vacuum, hydro excavation, hydroblasting, and other critical services to industrial facilities throughout southwest Ohio, northern Kentucky, and southeast Indiana.
Thompson will be holding a special hiring event on May 25 at the new regional office as part of aggressive efforts to add qualified new members to the 20-25 employee team. New hires will enjoy comprehensive training, ongoing leadership development opportunities, a highly competitive benefits package, and a culture that prioritizes the health and safety of every employee on every job.
The Cincinnati regional Thompson office comprises over 7,300 square feet of space, newly refurbished to include a state-of-the-art training center in which technicians will hone their skills and experts will share their knowledge to make our services more effective, safer, and more efficient to minimize client's downtime. The resurfaced two-acre grounds of the service location will house a fleet of advanced equipment, including two vacuum trucks, five service trucks, 325-hp hydroblast pumps capable of up to 10,000 PSI, 4,000-PSI pressure washers, and a hydroblasting automation trailer boasting our most up-to-date remotely controlled robotic equipment.
With a well-established presence in Kentucky working with major utilities, Thompson Industrial Services is very optimistic about expanding its life cycle offerings to industrial facilities in the Tristate area and beyond. From its new Cincinnati office, conveniently located along I-75, Thompson teams can bring safe excavation, hydrocutting, and wet and dry vacuum equipment to the sites of clients that are looking for better ways to complete notoriously hazardous, time-consuming, and expensive tasks. Through automation, fully customizable equipment, and an incredibly deep knowledge/experience base, Thompson Industrial Services reduces downtime for facilities while providing superior chemical cleaning, water blasting, and other critical services.
Thompson Industrial Services also offers highly specialized services, including SCR catalyst cleaning, HRSG offline cleaning, and dry ice blasting for cleaning projects that cannot include moisture or abrasives. Through hydro and pneumatic vacuum excavation services, Thompson teams quickly dig in sensitive areas, uncovering delicate utility and telecom lines without causing damage. Their expert divisions can also engineer custom solutions or provide on-site support.
To learn more about the new Cincinnati office and the hiring event on May 25, call 1-800-849-8040 or visit https://www.thompsonindustrialservices.com. There you can also explore more of Thompson's cost-saving services, including aerial drone inspection, sponge blasting, and ultra-high pressure hydroblasting for cutting through steel and other materials.
Thompson Industrial Services
10250 Chester Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45215
(800) 849-8040
Media Contact
Emily Martin, Thompson Industrial Services, LLC, +1 803-773-8005, emartin@thompsonind.com
SOURCE Thompson Industrial Services, LLC