BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the world's leading B2B customer education and external training platform provider, today announced a call for proposals for COGNITION 2021, its second-annual virtual customer education and user conference, being held September 21 - September 23, 2021. COGNITION brings together B2B customer education and learning business thought leaders, executives, and customers to share experiences, challenges, and ideas to drive better learning outcomes for their own customers, partners, and external audiences.
The call for proposals is open to all customer education and learning professionals who would like to share their expertise in the form of 45-minute Track Sessions or 60-90 minute Workshops in the following areas:
- Strategy & Planning
- Content & Experience
- Data & Insights
In 2020, over 500 learning leaders across the world, including thought leaders Mark Roberge, Former CRO of Hubspot; Vernā Myers of The Vernā Myers Company; and Steve Gross, Founder and Chief Playmaker, The Life is Good Kids Foundation, virtually came together to share their knowledge in live streaming video, interactive online sessions, and interactive workshops. COGNITION 2021 will offer more on-demand and live sessions over three days, and more opportunities to engage with a community of over 1,000 professionals.
Submit Your Speaker Proposal Now
The call for proposals will be open now through Monday, May 24, 2021. View the call for proposals page for additional details. All proposals will be reviewed and respondents notified by June 4th, 2021.
Join the innovators in B2B customer education at COGNITION 2021, the only conference specific to the influencers and decision-makers driving continual growth through customer education. Follow #COGNITION2021 for news and updates.
About Thought Industries
Thought Industries powers the business of learning by providing the world's leading B2B customer education and extended enterprise platform. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit thoughtindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thought-industries-announces-cognition-2021-call-for-proposals-301233534.html
SOURCE Thought Industries