MONTREAL, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thought Technology, a leader in the field of psychophysiological monitoring equipment and biofeedback-based solutions for healthcare practitioners for over 45 years, has just entered a co-marketing agreement with Evoke Neuroscience that will allow customers to complement their biofeedback practice by assessing brain function with the eVox® System, a medical device that enables primary and specialty care physicians to assess brain function in-office and use the results to aid in making clinical diagnoses.
Historically, most providers trying to diagnose neurologically-based disorders have relied on self-report questionnaires and effort-based computerized testing. But to understand cognitive health and especially memory, it is important to measure key biomarkers of the brain itself. The eVox System delivers objective and stable biomarkers that can complement a doctor's professional judgment in diagnosing cognitive diseases, such as Alzheimer's and other dementias, using an in-office, non-invasive procedure performed with minimal staff training and time.
Thought Technology's instrumentation can assess autonomic nervous system functioning by measuring EEG, hand temperature, skin conductance (GSR), sEMG, respiration and heart rate variability. It provides a window into how these processes are functioning, in real time. This information can be used to help clients not only observe how their bodies react to stress, but also to use Biofeedback to control their physiological processes for better health.
"Our collaboration with Evoke Neuroscience will allow Thought Technology to expand its assessment and training solutions to customers who use their Quantitative EEG prior to trainings. We know the clinical training with our instrumentation guided by information derived from the eVox® System will enable clinicians to see the full picture of their clients' psychophysiological condition and train them to an optimal state," said Helen Mavros, Director of Sales and Marketing at Thought Technology.
About Evoke Neuroscience, Inc.
Evoke Neuroscience was formed in 2009 with the mission to improve diagnosis and treatment of cognitive disorders with objective, clinically meaningful, and easy-to-use products. Physicians use the eVox® System to acquire objective and stable biomarkers that may aid in the diagnosis of cognitive diseases such as dementia. Evoke was named one of the INC. 500/5000 fastest growing companies two years in a row.
About Thought Technology Ltd.
Founded in 1975, Thought Technology is the world's leading biofeedback and physiological instrument manufacturer. Its products are used as an essential part of many therapeutic treatments and clinical assessment protocols in over 85 countries and are used by tens of thousands of clinicians in thousands of medical institutions.
Always supportive of new research and development ideas, Thought Technology Ltd. has encouraged a number of special interest groups and clinicians to create cutting edge applications for its instrumentation. Thought Technology Ltd. equipment is now being used in telemedicine, web-based monitoring and biofeedback, sports training, research in human-machine interface, physiology-driven multimedia environments and virtual reality. Constantly striving to improve the quality of the products and services, TTL has obtained, and maintains, ISO 13485, and CE certification for the organization and products.
