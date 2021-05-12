VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThoughtExchange, the only Enterprise Discussion Management platform powered by patented anti-bias technology, today announced that industry veteran Andrew Oh has joined the company as its Chief Financial Officer. Oh will oversee the company's revenue generation strategy as it continues to see exponential growth.
Oh has 20 years of financial and accounting experience under his belt advising top tier private equity and strategic corporate buyers on merger and acquisitions. Prior to ThoughtExchange, Oh served as Vice President at InvestX Capital where he worked with pre–IPO giants across industries. Oh has also served as Interim Chief Operating Officer and Director of Finance at online dating platform Plenty of Fish, Vice President of Finance at QuickMobile and as Senior Manager with Deloitte's M&A practice in New York.
"Andrew joins the team at an exciting time for our business where we are growing at a rapid pace," said Dave MacLeod, Co-Founder and CEO of ThoughtExchange. "Working with many Fortune 1000 companies, ThoughtExchange has been on a mission to equip modern leaders with the tools to make the best, most informed decisions. We believe Andrew's expertise will help steer the company forward and keep the momentum going during this time of high-growth."
Oh's hire follows ThoughtExchange's recent announcement of Lauren Kelly as its Chief Marketing Officer. A former Dell and PepsiCo exec, Kelly joined the team earlier this year to lead the global expansion of the company's enterprise platform. ThoughtExchange continues to build its C-Suite bench after closing a $34M round Series B last year and has raised approximately $50M to date. The company was also ranked one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail and was recognized by Canadian Business as one of Canada's fastest growing companies with a five-year revenue growth of 1,281%. ThoughtExchange's growing number of enterprise customers includes big names like GE Healthcare, McDonald's, Oracle NetSuite, and RBC.
"My next chapter begins at ThoughtExchange," said Oh. "I have been fortunate to work with companies during the rapid growth stage, navigate mergers and acquisitions and be able to share that knowledge with great people along the way. ThoughtExchange is the best platform for enterprises to help fix what's broken, and I'm excited to be a part of the next generation of leaders."
Today's new and evolving distributed workforce challenges companies to unlock better insights to solve big-picture problems and make better decisions. That's the mission of ThoughtExchange: scaling conversations to make leaders better leaders – and today, the company has taken another great one off the market.
ThoughtExchange is the only Enterprise Discussion Management platform powered by patented anti-bias technology. Modern leaders use ThoughtExchange to quickly gain critical insights and improve decision making. Whether you're engaging ten stakeholders or a community of 10,000 people, ThoughtExchange allows leaders to drive strategic discussions at scale.
Leaders use ThoughtExchange to increase alignment, improve performance, and drive better results. Unlike traditional surveys, respondents feel more comfortable answering questions candidly and our dynamic analytics make it simple for leaders to see which topics matter most.
ThoughtExchange was founded in Rossland, British Columbia, but our teams enjoy working remotely from anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.thoughtexchange.com.
