VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- High volume, honest, and diverse conversations give executive leaders the data to drive better business outcomes. This is the vision behind ThoughtExchange, the most advanced platform for scaling conversations. Today the company announced the appointment of Lauren Kelly as its Chief Marketing Officer.
ThoughtExchange is seeing record growth as leaders face more urgency to converse with their teams in an increasingly distributed and remote working-world. Kelly joins at this pivotal time for the brand, bringing with her the depth of experience ThoughtExchange needs to deliver on both product innovation and the growing market opportunity.
Kelly brings enterprise leadership experience from roles at both Dell and PepsiCo, where she oversaw the global strategy for Dell's 25,000+ person go-to-market organization and was responsible for commercializing a $57B technology solutions portfolio.
Prior to joining Dell, Lauren spearheaded PepsiCo's food and snack strategy on behalf of the CEO. There, she set her sights on the growth and expansion of the $20B division, which includes Frito Lay and Quaker Foods and Snacks. Before transitioning to her current role, Kelly transformed the marketing platform at Irvine Company through her work as SVP and CMO of the Office Portfolio to meet the evolving hybrid workplace needs of millennials. As an established executive, Kelly has been recognized as a rising leader by numerous organizations, including the California Diversity Council, Internet Marketing Association and Executive Leadership Council.
"I joined ThoughtExchange because our product is the only solution in the market that enables better discussions at scale," said Lauren Kelly, Chief Marketing Officer at ThoughtExchange. "In this role, I see my team as the voice of our customer. We're here to innovate the solutions leaders need now to gather honest, diverse thinking and gain alignment across every corner of their business."
Dave MacLeod, ThoughtExchange co-founder and CEO said, "We have the opportunity to make ThoughtExchange the centralizing point in how enterprise leaders work. Our vision is massive and we need exceptional talent to achieve it. Lauren brings it all: a demonstrated history of helping organizations solve complex problems, a shared passion for improving virtual leadership, and tangible experience advising executives on how to improve digital discussions in a remote world."
Kelly's CMO announcement comes on the heels of an exciting 2020 for ThoughtExchange. In the past year, the company has raised $45M in funding and was ranked one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail and was recognized by Canadian Business as one of Canada's fastest growing companies with a five-year revenue growth of 1,281%. ThoughtExchange's growing number of enterprise customers includes big names like GE Healthcare, Oracle Netscape, McDonald's, Allstate and RBC.
ThoughtExchange is the only enterprise discussion management platform powered by patented anti-bias technology. Modern leaders use ThoughtExchange to quickly gain critical insights and improve decision making. Whether you're engaging ten stakeholders or a community of 10,000 people, ThoughtExchange allows leaders to drive strategic discussions at scale. Leaders use ThoughtExchange to increase alignment, improve performance, and drive better results. Unlike traditional surveys, respondents feel more comfortable answering questions candidly and our dynamic analytics make it simple for leaders to see which topics matter most. ThoughtExchange was founded in Rossland, British Columbia, but our teams enjoy working remotely from anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.thoughtexchange.com
