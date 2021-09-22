BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Threshold Brands, the multi-brand franchisor behind national home service brands MaidPro, Men in Kilts, FlyFoe, Pestmaster, USA Insulation and Plumbing Heating Paramedics, today announces its acquisition of Sir Grout. Based in Cumming, Georgia, and founded by Jeff Gill and Tom Lindberg, Sir Grout is a leading innovator in the hard surface care industry, providing a new, in-demand offering to further complement the existing services within the Threshold Brands portfolio.
"Jeff and I are thrilled for this next chapter for Sir Grout. I am confident that the Threshold Brands team shares the same determination for superior service and high-quality results that we have always held as a core value for our company and that makes this next step all the more exciting," said Lindberg.
"Threshold Brand's vision for the future of Sir Grout perfectly aligns with the vision that we created for ourselves and our company," said Gill. "We strongly believe our brand and our franchisees will be in great hands moving forward," said Gill.
Recently ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 listing of top franchise brands, Sir Grout provides convenient, cost-effective and industry-leading results for clients. Sir Grout is a leading innovator in hard surface restoration; including superior grout and tile cleaning, wood cleaning, natural stone honing and polishing, grout recoloring and the application of high durability coatings all of which enhance, protect and beautify hard surfaces. These renewal processes make rooms with old grout and tile look refreshed and brand new in less than a day. In addition, the brand focuses on bathroom renewal services and slip resistance applications. All Sir Grout services, both in home and commercial, are completed without creating dust, odors or inconvenience for their customers while in-home consultations make it easy for busy clients to choose the right services for their home or business.
"We're excited to welcome Sir Grout to the Threshold Brands family," Threshold Brands Chief Growth Officer R. Scott Sutton. "We take great pride in helping to open doors for our franchise owners so that they can find success in their markets and reach a wider customer base. We are confident that Sir Grout, its team and its franchisees will have amazing opportunities to flourish as part of the Threshold portfolio."
Based in Georgia and with 45 locations across 16 states, Sir Grout adds another vital service to Threshold Brand's well-rounded roster, further solidifying its place as one of the leading franchisors within the home service industry.
"Our robust brand portfolio not only provides fantastic opportunities to support franchisee and system growth, but it also allows for current and new Sir Grout franchisees to easily diversify their business portfolio across more home and business services categories within the communities they serve," said Sutton.
"We see great opportunities for growth with the addition of Sir Grout," Kappler said. "Our team is looking forward to providing extraordinary service and support to the Sir Grout team and franchisees by helping to ensure that both parties are set up for success in consistently exceeding customer expectations."
For more information about Sir Grout visit: https://www.sirgrout.com/ or, to learn more about Threshold Brands, visit: https://www.thresholdbrands.com/.
About Threshold Brands:
Threshold Brands is a holding company of six franchised service brands: USA Insulation®, MaidPro®, FlyFoe®, Men In Kilts®, Pestmaster® and Plumbing Heating Paramedics®. More information about Threshold Brands and its franchising opportunities is available at http://www.thresholdbrands.com.
