SANTA MARIA, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Throttle Muscle is pleased to announce the addition of Ellie Pentland and Ashley Konwerski to their ownership team! Ellie and Ashley join owners Tara Diaz, Veronica Apodaca and Michelle May as the dominant voices of Throttle Muscle and Muscle Blades. Most recently, both women were employees of NGEN Products where they excelled in providing excellent customer service, training and quality products.
Ellie Pentland has over 22 years of experience leading sales teams and product training and development. She has worked for large industry players as well as other small business companies similar to Throttle Muscle. In her role at NGEN she was in charge of product procurement, distributor relations, client relations and sales. She is an expert in both fuel and engine treatments and additives.
"Our ownership group believes Ellie will bring solid experience in product procurement and distributor relations to our team. We are also very excited to see her blossom in her role of client relations and sales. Ellie has a proven track record of driving both customer satisfaction and repeat sales," said Tara Diaz. "We are all very impressed with Ellie's strong track record of innovation, operational excellence and developing teams that drive results."
Ellie added the following: "My favorite thing about this industry is the people. I look forward to joining the Throttle Muscle team because of the people I will be joining. Relationships are what drive me and what brought me to the company. I look forward to continuing to provide service from a place of integrity, faith and a little humor."
Ashley Konwerski has over 10 years of experience in the Automotive Aftermarket space. She has strong technological, marketing and sales skills to bring to the Throttle Muscle team. In her role at NGEN, Ashley was responsible for sales development, training, marketing (both social and media) and client relations.
"When interviewing Ashley, our team was ultimately impressed with her level of industry knowledge and list of things she could bring to our team. During the pandemic our team has been focused on all the little fires we have had to put out instead of maintaining our online presence or focused marketing," said Tara. "Our team is excited to have a renewed focus on our brand presence and we feel Ashley is a perfect fit for our team!"
When asked what has her excited about joining Throttle Muscle, Ashley had this to say: "I am so excited to hit the ground running with my new family at Throttle Muscle. We're going to be able to serve the industry in ways we only dreamed of in the past. Watch out, that includes YOU."
About Throttle Muscle
Throttle Muscle was founded in 2012 as a strategic cause marketing partner of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The company has a full line of fuel and engine treatments, car care products, service center operating products and wiper blades. Each product is developed to enhance the performance of end users cars and trucks as well as drive innovation and profitability for our installers. Find out the latest news about the company at throttlemuscle.com and follow us on Facebook facebook.com/ThrottleMuscle
Media Contact
Tara Diaz, REV Your Cause LLC, +1 (805) 354-7077, sporcher@throttlemuscle.com
Ashley Konwerski, Throttle Muscle, 805 354 7077, ashley@throttlemuscle.com
SOURCE Throttle Muscle