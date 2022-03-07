BEIJING, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the "Company"), a China-based insurance broker conducting business through its variable interest entity in China, announced today its financial results for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021.

Mr. Zhe Wang, Chairman of the board of the directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "In fiscal year 2021, our revenue was down by 14.1% to $2.79 million, which was primarily caused by a decrease in the commissions generated from individual accidental insurance of approximately $0.36 million and a decrease in the risk management services revenue of approximately $0.18 million. However, we are pleased with the establishment of our Yunnan Branch in November 2021, through which we were able to expand the geographic coverage of our insurance brokerage services. In the past year, we also hired more sales professionals to market and sell insurance products. We plan to focus on growing our property and group insurance business, as well as expanding our sales channels to enhance corporate client services, such as our  risk management services. At the same time, we will continue to explore health insurance business opportunities. Looking forward, we remain confident in our business strategy to achieve growth and create long-term value for our shareholders."

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights



For the Fiscal Years Ended October 31,

($ in millions, except per share data)

2021



2020



% Change

Revenue

2.79



3.25



-14.1%

Operating expenses

5.04



2.69



87.6%

(Loss) income from operations

(2.25)



0.56



NM

Operating margin

(80.8)%



17.2%



NM

Net (loss) income 

(1.94)



0.63



NM

(Loss) income per share

(0.23)



0.13



NM



Note: NM refers to "Not Meaningful"

  • Revenue decreased by 14.1% to $2.79 million for fiscal year 2021, from $3.25 million for fiscal year 2020, primarily attributable to a decrease in commissions from individual accidental insurance of approximately $0.36 million resulting from the loss of an insurance company partner and a decrease in our risk management services revenue from the provision of insurance related risk management services of approximately $0.18 million.
  • Operating expenses increased by 87.6% to $5.04 million for fiscal year 2021, from $2.69 million for fiscal year 2020.
  • Operating margin was (80.8)% for fiscal year 2021, compared to 17.2% for fiscal year 2020.
  • Net loss was $1.94 million for fiscal year 2021, compared to net income of $0.63 million for fiscal year 2020.
  • Loss per share was $0.23 for fiscal year 2021, compared to income per share of $0.13 for fiscal year 2020.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue decreased by $0.46 million, or 14.1%, to $2.79 million for fiscal year 2021, from $3.25 million for fiscal year 2020. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in commissions from individual accidental insurance of approximately $0.36 million resulting from the loss of an insurance company partner and a decrease in our risk management services revenue from the provision of insurance-related risk management services of approximately $0.18 million.

Operating Expenses

Third-party and related-party selling and marketing expenses increased by $0.96 million, or 61.6%, to $2.52 million for fiscal year 2021, from $1.56 million for fiscal year 2020. The increase in selling and marketing expenses was mainly attributable to the increase in our marketing activities, the launch of aggressive advertising campaigns and the increase in the number of sales professionals to sell insurance products.

Third-party and related-party general and administrative expenses increased by $1.40 million, or 123.4%, to $2.53 million for fiscal year 2021, from $1.13 million for fiscal year 2020. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily attributable to increased professional fees, compensation and related benefits, rent and related utility expenses, directors' and officers' liability insurance premiums and travel and entertainment expenses.

Total operating expenses increased by $2.36 million, or 87.6%, to $5.04 million for fiscal year 2021, from $2.69 million for fiscal year 2020.

(Loss) Income from Operations

Loss from operations was $2.25 million for fiscal year 2021, compared to income from operations of $0.56 million for fiscal year 2020.

The operating margin was (80.8)% for fiscal year 2021, compared to an operating margin of 17.2% for fiscal year 2020.

Other Income (Expense)

Other income (expense) primarily included interest income from third-party and related-party notes receivable and bank deposits, interest expense incurred from our third-party and related-party borrowings, and miscellaneous income. Other income was $0.33 million for fiscal year 2021, compared to other income of $0.20 million for fiscal year 2020.

(Loss) Income before Income Tax

Loss before income tax was $1.92 million for fiscal year 2021, compared to income before income tax of $0.76 million for fiscal year 2020.

Income tax expense was $24,529 for fiscal year 2021, compared to income tax expense of $126,055 for fiscal year 2020.

Net (Loss) Income and (Loss) Income per Share

Net loss was $1.94 million for fiscal year 2021, compared to net income of $0.63 million for fiscal year 2020. After deduction of net loss attributable to non-controlling interest, net loss attributable to TIRX ordinary shareholders was $1.94 million, or loss per share of $0.23 for fiscal year 2021, compared to net income attributable to TIRX ordinary shareholders of $0.63 million, or income per share of $0.13 for fiscal year 2020.

Financial Conditions

As of October 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $30.02 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $6.14 million as of October 31, 2020. Total working capital was $30.51 million as of October 31, 2021, compared to working capital of $8.27 million as of October 31, 2020.

Net cash used in operating activities was $1.36 million for fiscal year 2021, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $0.05 million for fiscal year 2020.

Net cash used in investing activities was $7,503,411 for fiscal year 2021, compared to net cash used in investing activities of $3,457 for fiscal year 2020.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $32.64 million for fiscal year 2021, compared to net cash used in financing activities of $0.48 million for fiscal year 2020.

About TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd, headquartered in Beijing, China, is an insurance broker operating in China through its China-based variable interest entity. It distributes a wide range of insurance products, which are categorized into two major groups: (1) property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance; and (2) life insurance, such as individual and group life insurance. Additionally, the Company also provides risk management services to institutional customers. For more information, visit the company's website at http://ir.tianrx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review risk factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@tianrx.com 

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1 917-609-0333

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com 

TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)







As of October 31,





2021



2020

ASSETS



























CURRENT ASSETS:













Cash and cash equivalents



$

30,024,372



$

6,137,689

Restricted cash





819,269





785,806

Accounts receivable





320,848





1,247,059

Deferred offering costs









895,567

Prepaid expenses and other current assets





465,650





494,476















Total Current Assets





31,630,139





9,560,597















NON-CURRENT ASSETS:













Note receivable





7,500,000





Interest receivable





113,014





Property and equipment, net





11,265





15,097

Intangible assets, net





147,538





160,219

Right-of-use assets, operating leases, net





760,229





317,141

Other non-current assets





188,281





7,419















Total Non-current Assets





8,720,327





499,876















Total Assets



$

40,350,466



$

10,060,473















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



























CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Taxes payable



$

493,196



$

548,630

Salary payable





103,168





129,711

Accrued liabilities and other payables





95,664





180,394

Due to related parties





2,564





241,097

Operating lease liabilities





423,124





170,082

Operating lease liabilities - related party









18,737















Total Current Liabilities





1,117,716





1,288,651















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent portion





237,848





123,404

Operating lease liabilities - related party - noncurrent portion









9,705















Total Non-current Liabilities





237,848





133,109















Total Liabilities





1,355,564





1,421,760















Commitments and Contingencies - (Note 17)



























EQUITY:













TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Shareholders' Equity:













Ordinary shares: $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;













Class A ordinary shares: $0.001 par value; 47,500,000 shares authorized; 10,100,000 and 3,750,000 shares issued

   and outstanding at October 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively





10,100





3,750

Class B ordinary shares: $0.001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; 1,250,000 shares issued and outstanding at

   October 31, 2021 and 2020





1,250





1,250

Additional paid-in capital





39,776,761





7,696,468

(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings





(1,090,060)





884,076

Statutory reserve





199,653





170,066

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





96,709





(117,392)

Total TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd shareholders' equity





38,994,413





8,638,218

Non-controlling interest





489





495















Total Equity





38,994,902





8,638,713















Total Liabilities and Equity



$

40,350,466



$

10,060,473

 

 

TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)







For the Years Ended October 31,





2021



2020



2019





















REVENUES



















Commissions



$

2,675,611



$

2,954,798



$

2,002,217

Risk management services





115,006





294,546

























Total Revenues





2,790,617





3,249,344





2,002,217





















OPERATING EXPENSES



















Selling and marketing





2,516,368





1,519,783





773,650

Selling and marketing - related parties





1,129





38,426





23,922

General and administrative - professional fees





1,011,053





94,363





123,512

General and administrative - compensation and related benefits





948,900





743,062





651,490

General and administrative - related parties





20,391





14,215





19,180

General and administrative - other





546,580





279,353





307,793





















Total Operating Expenses





5,044,421





2,689,202





1,899,547





















(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS





(2,253,804)





560,142





102,670





















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)



















Interest income





315,070





88,948





275,168

Interest income - related party









102,074





Interest expense





(725)









(18,218)

Interest expense - related parties













(613)

Other income





19,411





8,991





54,988





















Total Other Income, net





333,756





200,013





311,325





















(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES





(1,920,048)





760,155





413,995





















INCOME TAXES





24,529





126,055





238,208





















NET (LOSS) INCOME



$

(1,944,577)



$

634,100



$

175,787





















LESS: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST





(28)





(3)

























NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY

   SHAREHOLDERS



$

(1,944,549)



$

634,103



$

175,787





















COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME:



















NET (LOSS) INCOME





(1,944,577)





634,100





175,787

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



















Unrealized foreign currency translation gain (loss)





214,123





420,719





(70,429)

COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME



$

(1,730,454)



$

1,054,819



$

105,358

LESS: COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING

   INTEREST





(6)





21





(4)

COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD

   ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS



$

(1,730,448)



$

1,054,798



$

105,362





















NET (LOSS) INCOME PER ORDINARY SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG

   HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS:



















Basic and diluted *



$

(0.23)



$

0.13



$

0.04





















WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING:



















Basic and diluted *





8,610,615





5,000,000





5,000,000



* The shares and per share amounts are presented on a retroactive basis.

 

 

TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)







For the Years Ended October 31,





2021



2020



2019





















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



















Net (loss) income



$

(1,944,577)



$

634,100



$

175,787

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:



















Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets





27,447





27,829





34,713

Amortization of right-of-use assets





227,661





199,709





Impair loss





696









Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



















Accounts receivable





969,374





(1,021,727)





91,432

Security deposit





(43,750)





2,837





(3,963)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets





(74,120)





(8,582)





(356,117)

Interest receivable





(113,014)









16,745

Due from related parties













447,778

Insurance premiums payable













(198,717)

Taxes payable





(78,932)





204,532





(56,272)

Accrued liabilities and other payables





(123,052)





108,765





40,826

Due to related parties





12,025





(6,970)





36,841

Operating lease liabilities - related party





(29,355)





(25,834)





Operating lease liabilities





(194,341)





(162,828)

























NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES





(1,363,938)





(48,169)





229,053





















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



















Purchase of property and equipment





(3,411)





(3,457)





(12,012)

Purchase of intangible asset













(183,115)

Investment in  note receivable





(7,500,000)









Payments of notes receivable - related party









(17,158,967)





Proceed received from repayments of notes receivable - related party









17,158,967





232,133





















NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES





(7,503,411)





(3,457)





37,006





















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES



















Proceeds received from note payable





75,581









Repayment of note payable





(75,581)









Repayments made for borrowings













(369,483)

Proceeds received from related parties' borrowings





1,893,932





1,987,256





Repayments made for related parties' borrowings





(2,272,145)





(2,099,420)





(8,400)

Proceeds received from initial public offering





12,300,000









Disbursements for initial public offering costs





(1,489,388)









Proceeds received from the June 2021 public offering





24,562,500









Disbursements for the June 2021 public offering costs





(2,352,418)





(371,081)





(493,899)

Capital contribution from shareholders









5,000





464





















NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES





32,642,481





(478,245)





(871,318)





















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH





145,014





486,780





(55,593)





















NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH





23,920,146





(43,091)





(660,852)





















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - beginning of year





6,923,495





6,966,586





7,627,438





















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - end of year



$

30,843,641



$

6,923,495



$

6,966,586





















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:



















Cash paid for:



















Interest



$

725



$



$

33,675

Income taxes



$

2,251



$



$

283,267





















NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES



















Payments made by related parties on the Company's behalf



$

119,886



$

141,449



$





















RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH



















Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year



$

6,137,689



$

6,243,029



$

6,712,880

Restricted cash at beginning of year





785,806





723,557





914,558

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



$

6,923,495



$

6,966,586



$

7,627,438





















Cash and cash equivalents at end of year



$

30,024,372



$

6,137,689



$

6,243,029

Restricted cash at end of year





819,269





785,806





723,557

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year



$

30,843,641



$

6,923,495



$

6,966,586

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tian-ruixiang-holdings-ltd-reports-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-301496454.html

SOURCE TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.