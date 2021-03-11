NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TickPick, the no-fee ticket marketplace, is excited to announce its partnership with Quadpay, a Zip Co. Company (ASX:Z1P) and leading U.S.-based installments payments platform, to provide TickPick customers access to Quadpay's Buy Now, Pay Later installment payment service.
The partnership will provide TickPick consumers a simple and financially responsible payment alternative to traditional credit, all while maintaining its industry-first no-fee checkout experience. A consumer who checks out with Quadpay will be able to split their purchase into four interest-free payments to be paid over six weeks using their existing credit card or debit card.
"Quadpay will provide a flexible payment option for TickPick customers looking to shop now and pay over time," said TickPick Co-Founder and Co-CEO Brett Goldberg. "We've always made it more affordable to go to live events by not charging service fees. Sports, concerts and theater events are now even more accessible with the addition of Quadpay at checkout."
TickPick will fully integrate the Quadpay payment option into its platform and allow customers the option to buy now, pay later. There is no credit score impact for using the service and Quadpay accepts all credit cards. More information about how Quadpay works here.
About Quadpay
Quadpay is a leading installment payment platform, providing consumers with a simple, transparent, and financially responsible alternative to traditional credit. Quadpay is part of ASX-listed Zip Co. Limited (ASX:Z1P) global operations across Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the USA. Quadpay is reinventing the payments landscape with its focus on innovation and customer-centricity, enabling more than millions of customers to pay in four interest-free installments over six weeks. The company's market-leading app enables seamless integration for merchants and the ability for customers to shop online and in-store interest-free, not just with Quadpay's thousands of integrated merchants, but with leading global retailers. For more information, visit: http://www.quadpay.com.
About TickPick:
Founded in 2011, TickPick is reshaping the secondary event ticket marketplace with its no-fees approach. The company does not charge any fees for buyers, setting it apart from competitive firms that charge steep transaction fees. It also leverages its algorithms to look at the price/value ratio for tickets to offer value grading for buyers so they can get the optimal experience for their money. Users can also bid on tickets in a process that is similar to financial markets where supply and demand creates a more efficient marketplace.
For the last five years, TickPick has been named a Technology Fast 500 award winner, a Deloitte-sponsored award for the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. TickPick also has landed on Inc. 5000's list and Crain's New York Business' Fast 50 list over that same time period.
Co-CEO's Christopher O'Brien and Brett Goldberg who saw inefficiencies in the ticket marketplace decided to build a more transparent and cost-effective solution that led to them founding TickPick. For more information, visit http://www.tickpick.com.
Media Contact
