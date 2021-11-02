SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tide Rock Holdings ("Tide Rock"), a San Diego-based strategic holding company, announces the acquisition of Altratek Plastics ("Altratek"), a full-service custom injection molding and tooling company based in Longmont, Colorado. Earlier this year, Tide Rock acquired Pikes Peak Plastics ("Pikes Peak"), a full-service plastics injection molding and component manufacturing company, and Plastics Design and Manufacturing ("PDM"), a leading supplier of custom plastic heavy gauge thermoforming, all to expand its plastics and component manufacturing capabilities.
Altratek increases the holding company's mid-tonnage injection molding capacity, adds capabilities and expertise in robot-assisted automated production, and expands industry coverage to include commercial, industrial, and specialty consumer products. The company's suite of all-electric equipment has enabled it to streamline operations and achieve production efficiencies.
"Altratek's consistent dedication to high quality production, including consistent part quality and on-time delivery, has enabled the company to develop strong relationships with its customers. Because of repeated investments into leading production technologies, Altratek has been able to adapt to customer needs and realize continued growth over the last 10+ years," said Brooks Kincaid, President of Tide Rock.
Michael Engler, CEO of Interconnect Solutions Company ("ISC"), PDM and Pikes Peak, was instrumental in bringing this acquisition to a close. He will also lead Altratek as CEO, and work alongside Dan Kaven, President and former Owner of Altratek, to ensure a smooth transition.
Tide Rock continues to actively invest across sub-component manufacturing industries, in addition to other manufacturing, distribution, business and healthcare services companies. Visit tiderockholdings.com for more information.
