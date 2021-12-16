SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Recycling Company, LLC of Modesto, California, joins Tide Rock Holdings as its first business in the recycling and reuse industry. It is the eighth company to join the Tide Rock portfolio this year. The company has been renamed American Recycling Holdings, LLC.
American Recycling is a full-service recycling company handling paper, plastic, and metal products, as well as organic waste material. The company works closely with food producers and industrial companies as a one-stop source for all their recycling needs, from hauling to materials processing to supplying recycled materials. They also provide detailed analytics that report the quantity of materials diverted from waste streams.
"American Recycling is a reputable company in the recycling industry. We stand behind the team and the relationships they've built with their customers and the community. There's no other recycling company in the region that provides the array of services they offer, and they are a leader in providing ESG-compliant analytics and reporting, a service that companies value today," said Ryan Peddycord, CEO of Tide Rock.
The 2021 NAVEX Global Survey reported that 88% of public companies currently adhere to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards. American Recycling provides its customers with detailed statements that enable them to be accountable to their stakeholders, such as investors, customers, employees, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).
Founders Brian Terrell, Chris Maschal and Chris Bonnet will continue to manage American Recycling. "We are excited about the growth we can achieve with Tide Rock," said Terrell. "We hope to deliver more services to our customers and expand our organics waste and recycling business. This would enable us to deepen the relationships we have and build relationships with new customers."
American Recycling customers see the company as a go-to solution in what has become a critical component of the industrial and community ecosystem. "We're not just a vendor; we're an essential service. We've become experts in the recycling needs of our community and a trusted partner to our customers," Bonnet added.
Maschal reinforced the sentiment, "There's a saying that we use - 'because customers have a need, we have a job to do.' We've been a reliable partner to our customers. They trust us because we do what we say we would do. We look forward to continuing to get the job done for our customers."
Tide Rock is actively investing across manufacturing, distribution, and business service companies. To learn more about Tide Rock Holdings or American Recycling, please visit tiderockholdings.com and americanrecyclingca.com.
About Tide Rock
Tide Rock Holdings is a strategic holding company, with a portfolio that comprises manufacturing, distribution, services, and healthcare companies. Headquartered in San Diego, California, it is managed by experienced operators and finance professionals with expertise in lower-middle market business-to-business companies. Tide Rock invests with a long-term perspective, limited use of debt, and a focus on accelerating growth through investment in people, processes, and resources. Visit tiderockholdings.com for more information.
