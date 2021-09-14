SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tide Rock Holdings, a strategic holding company specializing in long-term sustainable business growth, completed the acquisition of Summit Seed Coatings and Midwest Seed Coating this week. These two businesses produce high-volume custom seed coating for grass, alfalfa, and forage legumes to improve seed viability and vigor.
Summit Seed Coatings and Midwest Seed Coating joins Tide Rock as the sixth platform in the company's growing portfolio, along with Seawind Foods, Interconnect Solutions Company, Intensity, Plastics Design & Manufacturing and BeWell Network.
"Adding Summit and Midwest to our portfolio demonstrates our guiding mission for long-term growth. They are well-established, well-run businesses in an industry with growing demand and limited supply. They are ripe for significant growth, and we plan to provide the investment necessary to expand their capacity to support their customers' needs," said Ryan Peddycord, CEO of Tide Rock Holdings. With Tide Rock, Summit and Midwest will be able to ease growth constraints, scale, and become leaders in the seed coating industry.
Bill Talley will operate both businesses under a single entity called, Summit Seed Coatings LLC. Talley is an experienced industry veteran with over 35 years successfully growing seed coating businesses in the U.S. "I'm excited to help realize Summit Seed Coatings and Midwest Seed Coating's full potential," said Talley, "The offer to work alongside Tide Rock Holdings is an exciting opportunity. Continuing to share my expertise in the industry will ensure the new Summit Seed is set up for success."
About Summit Seed Coatings and Midwest Seed Coating
Founded in 2002, Summit Seed Coatings specializes in high volume production and custom coatings including organic solutions for small forage legumes, select warm and cool season turf and forage grasses. With one of the most advanced coating operations in the world, Summit Seed Coatings works closely with universities and accredited independent researchers to continually create peak performing products.
Founded in 2017 with a mission to provide high quality, durable, and value added seed coatings, Midwest Seed Coating is an independent, contract, high volume forage and turf seed coating company located in New Albany, Indiana. The Midwest location expands opportunities for seed companies to better manage inventory, freight costs and delivery times.
Visit summitseedcoatings.com and mwseedcoating.com to learn more.
About Tide Rock Holdings
Tide Rock Holdings is an established growth-oriented holding company that owns a portfolio of economically resilient business-to-business companies. The company invests with a long-term perspective and with the goal of growing earnings while making regular distributions to all stakeholders.
Visit tiderockholdings.com for more information.
Media Contact
Candice Marshall
Chief Marketing Officer
Tide Rock Holdings
646-246-0426
cmarshall@tiderockholdings.com
Media Contact
Candice Marshall, Tide Rock Holdings, +1 646-246-0426, cmarshall@tiderockholdings.com
SOURCE Tide Rock Holdings