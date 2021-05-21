DETROIT, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a result of a deal finalized this week, Detroit based Tier One Executive Search has become a part of TRANSEARCH International, a Top 10 global retained search firm. With an impressive reach, TRANSEARCH has over 60 offices in almost 50 countries.
"We had been approached by several firms over the years and none of them felt right at the time" notes Tier One's Senior Partner Mark Thibodeau. "In a couple of early cases, we weren't ready to give up 100% equity. In other cases, the strengths of those firms were largely in the US market – they were firms founded here. Considering that TRANSEARCH is a European based firm, they are extremely strong in markets where we are weaker. It's really an ideal match."
Tier One Executive Search will become the Detroit office for TRANSEARCH and will also maintain its office in Windsor, Ontario. Tier One's Shanghai office will dismantle, as TRANSEARCH already has several offices in China including Shanghai. The Detroit based office will continue to specialize in executive recruitment within manufacturing and Thibodeau will continue as Managing Partner and Vice President of Automotive and Industrial, Americas.
On this new development, TRANSEARCH CEO Celeste Whatley states "We've always had a strong automotive and manufacturing presence in other geographies, but we were missing an important piece of the puzzle – a strong Detroit presence and expertise. Mark and Tier One Executive Search were unquestionably that perfect fit."
In regard to the transition, Thibodeau says he's most excited about being able to offer client companies complete global coverage, and the industry's absolute best assessment tools developed by TRANSEARCH's in house psychologist, Dr. John Burdett.
