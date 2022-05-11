Tiff's Treats, the direct-to-consumer, on-demand delivery brand that invented the concept of baked-to-order warm cookie delivery, has opened a new Houston-area store in Richmond's Commons at Harvest Green retail center at 11131 Harlem Road, Suite 140. To celebrate, Tiff's Treats is holding a grand opening this Saturday, May 14th, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., benefiting Graeme's Superheroes, a nonprofit organization working to help families deal with congenital heart defects by funding valuable research to advance diagnosis, treatment and prevention. Cookie fans should buy tickets now, as tickets are limited. A $5 ticket scores each guest a dozen warm, freshly baked cookies in Tiff's Treats' most popular flavors, chocolate chip and snickerdoodle.
RICHMOND, Texas , May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tiff's Treats, the direct-to-consumer, on-demand delivery brand that invented the concept of baked-to-order warm cookie delivery,
has opened a new Houston-area store in Richmond's Commons at Harvest Green retail center at 11131 Harlem Road, Suite 140.
To celebrate, Tiff's Treats is holding a grand opening this Saturday, May 14th, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., benefiting Graeme's Superheroes, a nonprofit organization working to help families deal with congenital heart defects by funding valuable research to advance diagnosis, treatment and prevention. Cookie fans should buy tickets now, as tickets are limited. A $5 ticket scores each guest a dozen warm, freshly baked cookies in Tiff's Treats' most popular flavors, chocolate chip and snickerdoodle. Guests can purchase up to 6 dozen additional cookies for just $5 per dozen. The first 100 guests in line will receive a $50 Tiff's Treats gift card, and anyone in line by 8:45 a.m. is eligible to be randomly selected for fabulous prizes:
- A grand prize of a $250 Tiff's Treats gift card, a free Tiff's Treats Elites® membership for a year, which features unlimited free deliveries and special deals, and a 1-year Blue Ribbon Club® Cookie of the Month Subscription
- A 2nd place prize of a $200 Tiff's Treats gift card and a 6-month Blue Ribbon Club® Cookie of the Month subscription
- A 3rd place prize of a $100 Tiff's Treats gift card and a 3-month Blue Ribbon Club® Cookie of the Month subscription
"We're grateful for our many cookie fans in the Richmond area and excited to be on the road already delivering warm cookies and treats in the area, helping make life's special moments even sweeter," said Tiffany Chen, Tiff's Treats co-founder.
Founded in memory of Graeme, who lived 2 ½ years with complex congenital heart defects, Graeme's Superheroes raises money to fight congenital heart defects by funding valuable research through the Children's Heart Foundation. Every year for Graeme's birthday, his family takes small toys, coloring books, crayons, etc. to Texas Children's Hospital for kids fighting congenital heart defects. Grand opening guests who bring small, new toys or arts and crafts items to donate to Texas Children's Hospital at the event will receive a $5 Tiff's Treats gift card (limit one per family).
Tiff's Treats' Richmond location is now open with a full menu of classic cookies and treats available for warm, fresh delivery or in-store pickup. The store's cookie delivery zone serves Harvest Green, Aliana, Pecan Grove and central Richmond, with courier delivery service extending as far as Beasley for an added charge. Regular business hours are 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekends.
Tiff's Treats founders Tiffany and Leon Chen's eagerly anticipated book, It's Not Just Cookies: Stories and Recipes from the Tiff's Treats Kitchen, recently launched at booksellers nationwide. The book tells their unlikely story of building the business from $20 and a college apartment kitchen to a rapidly growing brand with millions of customers that is valued at over $500 million, and exclusively features homemade versions of some of Tiff's Treats' favorite cookie recipes.
Media Contact
Leslie Smith, Tiff's Treats, 9175866976, lesliesmith@cookiedelivery.com
SOURCE Tiff's Treats