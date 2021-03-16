JANESVILLE, Wis., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigre USA is excited to announce Guilherme Bornholdt as General Manager, effective January 2021.

Guilherme has been with the Tigre Group for 9 years starting in the group's headquarters in Brazil developing his career up to this milestone in his professional life.

He will oversee all operations for Tigre USA continuing to support Tigre to achieve its strategic goals.

Grupo Tigre is the South American leader on building materials in PVF (pipes, valves, and fittings) with a presence in 40 countries, Grupo Tigre has 10 factories in Brazil where it was founded, and 14 through the Americas including our United States location in Janesville, Wisconsin.

The brand represents high quality, exceptional customer service and innovation everywhere Grupo Tigre is present.

Guilherme Bornholdt guilherme.bornholdt@tigre.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tigre-usa-announces-guilherme-bornholdt-as-new-general-manager-301248885.html

SOURCE Tigre USA

