RIO DE JANEIRO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIM S.A. ("Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has filed its 2021 annual report ("Form 20-F") for the calendar year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The Form 20-F is available for download on the Company's Investor Relations website, https://ri.tim.com.br/, and, in addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Form 20-F and the complete financial statements, free of charge, by requesting in the following channels: by telephone (+55 21) 4109-4167 or by email ri@timbrasil.com.br.

Any further information regarding the Form 20-F can be obtained by contacting Investor Relations Team and/or Mrs. Camille Loyo Faria, Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer of TIM S.A. through the channels indicated above.

TIM S.A. 

Camille Loyo Faria 

Chief Financial Officer and 

Investor Relations Officer

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tim---notice-to-the-market---filing-of-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-the-year-ended-in-december-31-2021-301526353.html

SOURCE TIM

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.