MOSS POINT, Miss., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tindall Corporation's Mississippi Division is pleased to announce the addition of Brant Smith as Technical Sales Representative. With more than 20 years of construction sales experience, Smith will be instrumental in furthering new business opportunities and maintaining long-term relationships with existing customers.
"Brant is an accomplished, gifted salesman, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Tindall family," said Mac Freeman, VP and General Manager of Tindall's Mississippi Division. "Between his extensive background in utility specialty products and his strategic relationship skills, I know he will bring great value to our team."
As Technical Sales representative, Smith will be responsible for establishing, maintaining and growing customer accounts to generate new business. He will also ensure customer requirements and business plan performance objectives are met from project inception to completion.
"I'm looking forward to beginning this new chapter of my sales management career with Tindall," said Smith. "I have a passion for leadership and building genuine relationships both with customers and my internal team, and am truly excited to dive into this new opportunity."
Smith's career in sales began in 1998, and he has worked with a variety of manufacturing companies, including Alluriam Stone and Southeastern Exterior & Construction. In his most recent position as Director of Strategic Accounts with Forterra, a manufacturer of water and drainage pipes, Smith was assigned to expanding relationships with large distribution chain customers across the eastern United States and specialized in utility specialty products.
Smith graduated from Jacksonville State University with a bachelor's degree in general studies. He later earned a master's degree in Business from Birmingham-Southern College, specifically for public and private management.
About Tindall
Headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., Tindall Corporation is one of the largest precast concrete manufacturers in North America. With five production facilities located throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeastern, and South-Central United States, Tindall provides engineering, manufacturing, shipping and installation solutions for precast, prestressed concrete systems and underground utility structures.
