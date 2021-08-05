MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tinnelly Law Group, PC is pleased to announce that Matthew T. Plaxton, Esq. has been promoted to the position of Partner with the firm. He will continue to lead the firm's Transaction Team and will be taking on additional responsibilities in connection with the firm's operations and management.
Mr. Plaxton received his undergraduate education at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, where he majored in Business Administration and minored in Contract Administration. He received his Juris Doctor from Western State University, College of Law, where he focused on business organizations and real estate. During his law school experience, Mr. Plaxton was Editor-in-Chief of the Law Review and President of the Honors Moot Court Society. He gained valuable experience as a law clerk for David G. Sills, former Presiding Justice for the California Court of Appeal, Fourth Appellate District, Division Three. Prior to joining Tinnelly Law Group, Mr. Plaxton worked in a civil litigation firm where he obtained significant litigation and trial experience.
"Matt's dedication to the firm, its clients and his colleagues has been tremendous since day one," says Steven J. Tinnelly, Managing Partner. "He has been a major contributor to the firm's growth, bringing over 100 communities into the TLG client family over the past 7 years. He has welcomed every opportunity for more responsibility within the firm and constantly strives to refine our processes and product. Matt's commitment to his work, his cordiality within the office, and his desire to build upon client and colleague relationships serves as an example of what drives our firm's culture and continued success."
About Tinnelly Law Group
Tinnelly Law Group, PC is recognized by the community association industry as one of the top California HOA law firms. Since the firm's founding in 1989, 100% of its efforts have been dedicated to representing HOAs and providing them with sensible and cost-effective solutions to their diverse legal problems. It counsels hundreds of HOAs throughout California through legal issues related to corporate governance, enforcement, maintenance, insurance, litigation and transactional matters. Tinnelly Law Group recently launched FindHOALaw, a robust resource for HOA law and legal information. Its substantial volume of content and easy-to-use interface help users better understand the unique body of law governing HOAs in California. Tinnelly Law Group also provides its clients with access to comprehensive assessment collection services through the use of its affiliate, Alterra Assessment Recovery. Tinnelly Law Group has offices in Orange County, San Diego, Riverside County, Los Angeles, and the San Francisco Bay Area. Member BIA, CAI and CACM.
Media Contact
Ramona Acosta, Tinnelly Law Group, +1 7143505669, ramona@tinnellylaw.com
SOURCE Tinnelly Law Group