Veteran web-development expert joins National Automotive Styling Centers™ to enhance the company's digital presence and support its growth strategy
BOCA RATON, Fla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading window tinting and automotive accessory franchise, announces the hiring of new front-end web developer Dane Bryant.
Bryant's responsibilities as front-end developer at Tint World® include the ongoing management and support of the company's growing website as well as strategic support for the company's digital marketing efforts.
"As Tint World® continues to add locations and expand into new territories, our digital presence is also growing," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO and president of Tint World®. "Dane's experience, technical skills and commitment are essential for us to continue to present a robust digital profile that supports our strategic growth in 2022."
Bryant, a graduate of Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida, has more than 20 years of experience in web development, design and support, software development, multimedia, social media and digital marketing.
"It's an exciting time to join the Tint World® family," Bryant said. "Being part of the team that has fueled the company's dynamic success motivates me every day to ensure that our website and other digital resources are supporting our strategy and delivering results."
Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.
About Tint World®
Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.
Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com.
