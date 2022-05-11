The industry's most advanced data protection and ransomware immunity platform announced Howard Doherty as Vice President of Sales
SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Titaniam, Inc., the industry's most advanced data protection and ransomware immunity platform, today announced Howard Doherty as Vice President of Sales. Howard, a reputable sales professional with an extensive background in sales, management, software as a service (SaaS), business development, and sales management, has a rich history of working in the cybersecurity, networking, data center, storage, and IoT industries.
"From a people perspective, Titaniam is one of the highest performing teams I've seen in my career. For a startup to achieve this level of product, coverage, certification, and traction is rare," said Arti Raman, CEO & Founder of Titaniam. "What makes me so excited about Howard is that he brings the same level of skill and energy from a sales leadership angle. With his innovative mindset and rich sales experience we will be able to accelerate the adoption of our advanced data protection and ransomware immunity platform."
Prior to joining Titaniam, Doherty served as VP of Sales at Cassia Networks, where he helped transform the way businesses and customers experience loT environments through Bluetooth solutions. Prior to Cassia Networks, Doherty served as VP of Sales at DriveScale, Western Digital, and Akeia Software.
"It's an exciting time to be joining Titaniam, which is quickly winning the ransomware and data security market," said Doherty. "The company's encryption-in-use technology is already changing the data protection landscape and I am expecting it to profoundly impact how enterprises view data protection moving forward. I'm eager to grow the sales and channel organization to meet future demand for Titaniam's cutting-edge solution."
Titaniam is unique in its ability to ensure that valuable data will not get compromised, even if attackers break in successfully and exfiltrate it. Titaniam also sets itself apart by having its encryption-in-use solution NIST certified for all underlying algorithms. In addition to cutting-edge encryption-in-use, Titaniam differentiates itself by providing functional capabilities equivalent to three other categories of data protection solutions. This means that if an enterprise utilizes Titaniam for encrypted processing and ransomware protection, they also receive tokenization, data masking, or general-purpose encryption within the same package and at no additional cost. All these, in addition to being orders of magnitude faster than its closest competitors and providing greater coverage at a fraction of the cost, make Titaniam one of the most sensible solutions in the CISOs toolbox today.
Titaniam is the market leader in high-performance encryption-in-use that keeps valuable data secure even if the enterprise is breached and its data stolen. With the ability to process data without decryption and release it in nine different private formats, Titaniam is the answer that the market needs to address ransomware and extortion, insider threats, and data privacy enforcement. In the event of an attack, Titaniam offers auditable evidence that valuable data retained encryption throughout an attack. Titaniam was founded in 2019 and has offices in Silicon Valley and India.
