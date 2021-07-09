LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Titanium Healthcare, Inc. announces the acquisition of Shirish Patel, MD Primary Care located in Lakewood, California.
"Dr. Patel is special and his patients know it," says Gray Miller, Titanium Healthcare CEO. "He has built a solid practice over the past 35 years. Our intention is to augment the care he provides with proven processes that create even better care for his patients."
The Titanium Healthcare model of care uses high-level care coordination and relationship building to get to the core of what keeps the sickest patients sick. It offers primary care patients longer appointments and round-the-clock access to providers. Those with multiple chronic conditions can qualify for a type of care coordination that addresses patients' clinical health needs, as well as the social determinants to health that keep people sick, such as transportation, food and housing insecurity, and mental health needs.
"My team and I are delighted to become part of Titanium Healthcare," says Dr. Patel. "We sought to find a like-minded group of providers who truly cared about our patients and had the resources and passion to help us offer a higher level of care."
Titanium Healthcare, Inc is a growing healthcare company that currently operates in nine counties in California and across Washington state. Its primary care, post-hospitalization care, and care coordination model combines the heart and science of healthcare in a way that saves healthcare dollars and expands the health of its patients. Its mission is "to provide healthcare the way we'd want it for our own families."
