GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Titanium Healthcare, Inc.—a growing national healthcare company currently operating in eight counties in California and in nine counties across Washington state—recently unveiled its 5,300 square foot flagship clinic located in Garden Grove, California.
"This new flagship location creates a platform for the Titanium model of care," says Gray Miller, Titanium Healthcare founder and CEO. "It's a model that offers primary care patients longer appointments and round-the-clock access to providers; post-hospitalization patients a superior transitional care program; and a high-level care coordination program to those patients with multiple chronic conditions."
The company's mission is to "fearlessly address the inequities of healthcare by reengineering the way the system works for everyone, everywhere," according to Miller.
He adds, "Our model addresses each patient's clinical health needs, as well as those social determinants of health that can keep patients from fully improving their health status, such as transportation, food and housing insecurity, and mental health issues."
The company has had multiple success stories that illustrate the benefits of its model of care. One story includes helping a veteran who lives in a warehouse and struggles with substance use disorder and advanced liver disease, causing fluids to build in his abdomen and requiring frequent hospitalizations.
"His Titanium care coordinator has been able to find him rehabilitation help, a specialist to keep his health condition under control and transportation to ensure he gets to his appointments," says Miller. "It's what we do for our patients every single day."
Titanium Healthcare's new Garden Grove Clinic is located at 12566 Valley View Street. The new flagship clinic replaces the smaller Ocean Pacific Primary Care Clinic in Cypress and is only one mile from the former clinic.
Ocean Pacific Primary Care providers are now practicing in the Garden Grove flagship location. They include Dr. Talin Nemri, Nicolle Sallee, NP, Daniel Speller, PA plus five support staff. The clinic follows all COVID-19 safety protocols and provides in-clinic care and tele-health care.
The new Garden Grove Clinic houses a fully functioning primary care clinic and an onsite pharmacy. It also acts as the company's central headquarters and is the hub for Titanium Healthcare's post-hospitalization transitional care program, its care coordination teams, human resources, compliance and business development offices.
An open house will be held for the Garden Grove flagship location in late October.
About Titanium Healthcare:
Titanium Healthcare, Inc is a growing healthcare company currently operating in eight counties in California and in nine counties in Washington state. Its primary care, post-hospitalization care, and care coordination model combines the heart and science of healthcare in a way that saves healthcare dollars and enhances the health of its patients. Its mission is to fearlessly address the inequities of healthcare by reengineering the way the system works for everyone, everywhere. To learn more about Titanium Healthcare's proven model of care, visit http://www.tihealthcare.com.
CONTACT
Gray Miller
832-368-6461
Investor.relations@tihealthcare.com
Media Contact
Gray Miller, Titanium Healthcare, Inc., +1 832-368-6461, gray.miller@tihealthcare.com
SOURCE Titanium Healthcare, Inc.