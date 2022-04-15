ANCHORAGE, Alaska, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Title Alliance, Ltd., a family of full-service title insurance and escrow agencies, is excited to announce their newest partnership with Keller Williams Alaska Group. The new entity will be called Title Alliance of Alaska and will be opening April 18th, expanding their footprint into their 12th state and 5th time zone. Title Alliance of Alaska will service the Anchorage Market.
Title Alliance of Alaska is focused on superior customer service and building strong relationships while making the dream of home ownership a reality. Offering a complete range of title and escrow services, Title Alliance of Alaska's products, including BankShot and 24/7 Fees, will allow for a smooth transaction from start to finish.
"We are excited to partner with Keller Williams Alaska Group to open our first location in Alaska," said Jim Campbell, Chief Executive Officer. "It's been an exciting journey to get here, and we are excited to watch our partnership grow and expand. I anticipate much success in the Alaska market, and we couldn't have selected a better brokerage to partner with here."
"I am excited for the upcoming chapter in my career with Title Alliance of Alaska. Their vision and core values are instrumental in our challenging industry that I have been dedicated to for the last 30 years," said Wes Keller, Title Officer for Title Alliance of Alaska. "I couldn't be happier to be part of their team."
"I am very excited and eager to be a part of such an amazing and progressive team," said Anna Beebe, Escrow Officer for Title Alliance of Alaska. "The level of customer service the company is offering will prove to be a true asset to our community."
Title Alliance of Alaska is open to the public for all title and escrow needs in Anchorage, Alaska. More information can be found on their website https://taofalaska.com/.
About Title Alliance:
Title Alliance has been forming successful single and multi-state title joint ventures with lenders, realtors, and builders since 1983. We work with our partners to establish in-house title and settlement operations, dramatically enhancing their customer service and increasing their profit. Started and headquartered in Media, PA, Title Alliance's family of companies are currently in 10 States with more than 55 offices. Title Alliance works with partners to establish in-house title and settlement operations to dramatically enhance customer service and increase profit. More information at http://www.titlealliance.com.
