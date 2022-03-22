MEDIA, Pa., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Title Alliance, a family of full-service title insurance and escrow agencies, is excited to announce Lisa Scott as General Manager of Ohio and Florida. She previously served as Area Operations Manager where she was responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations in her joint ventures.
Scott has been in the title industry for 21 years beginning as an Abstractor before becoming Manager and Regional Manager. In 2006, she moved to Florida where she worked as a Pulte Liaison prior to managing two title companies. 11 years later she returned to Ohio and joined Title Alliance of Northeast Ohio as an Escrow Agent then Manager.
"Lisa's commitment to communication and developing plans in connection with the company strategy to best position our teams makes her an ideal candidate for this role," said Lindsay Smith, Chief Strategy Officer at Title Alliance. "The relationships she's built and the way she understands the intricacies of standardization and our industry has us confident she will impact our teams and move them forward personally and professionally."
As General Manager, Scott will be responsible for ensuring the T.A. Way processes and procedures are implemented and will be accountable for profitability metrics set forth for each individual company. Additionally, she will manage partner/agent relations, employee relations, and be a support for the company.
"I'm excited to further my career with Title Alliance and have the opportunity to lead our teams to ensure they are setup for success as we aim to provide an exceptional closing experience for our clients and customers," says Scott.
She holds a bachelor's degree of Arts and Sciences in Organizational Supervision from the University of Akron and a certificate in Workplace Communication.
About Title Alliance:
Title Alliance, Ltd., has been forming successful single and multi-state joint ventures with lenders, Realtors and builders since 1983. We work with our partners to establish in-house title and settlement operations, dramatically enhancing their customer service and increasing their profit. Started and headquartered in Media, Pa., Title Alliance's family of companies are currently in 11 states and across 60 offices. More information at http://www.titlealliance.com
Media Contact
Alyssa Abbonizio, Title Alliance, 6108928100, alyssa@titlealliance.com
SOURCE Title Alliance