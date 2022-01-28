MEDIA, Pa., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Title Alliance, a family of full-service title insurance and escrow agencies, is thrilled to announce Michelle Ellis as General Manager of Pennsylvania. She previously served as Implementation Specialist where she assisted the Training and Implementation team creating ResWare workflows for the joint ventures.
"Michelle joined our company a year ago after having spent the prior several years as a member of leadership in one of our partnered agencies in Pennsylvania. I am so excited to have Michelle move into this new role where she'll help to develop processes for our joint ventures to succeed," says Lindsay Smith, Chief Strategy Officer of Title Alliance. "Michelle's knowledge of the real estate industry, our business model, and her robust leadership skills makes us confident she will make an impact on our teams. I look forward to watching her play a critical role in each of our joint ventures as she helps them to scale and increase in profitability."
Ellis joined Title Alliance in 2021 having spent most of her career in the real estate industry. Beginning as an agent in 2015, she became the Market Center Administrator with Keller Williams where she worked with KW offices and teams to implement new processes and procedures to streamline the business and increase profit within the Market Centers. Since then, she became a MAPS MCA Coach mentoring other Market Center Administrators grow and find success in their roles.
Ellis will be responsible for ensuring the T.A. Way Processes and Procedures and will be accountable for profitability metrics set forth for each individual company. In addition to supporting their teams, she will oversee all new joint venture launches.
"I am excited for this opportunity, and I'm committed to being leverage and a resource to my teams to achieve success within our joint venture partnerships," said Ellis. She concludes, "I believe that my leadership experience and coaching skills will allow for me to develop my team members to the very best that they can be, while advancing their teams forward toward our goals."
About Title Alliance:
Title Alliance's roots date back to 1948 when their first agency, which is still in existence today, was formed in Media, Pennsylvania. Since 1983, the company has been forming successful single and multi-state title joint ventures with lenders, realtors, and builders. Title Alliance partners to establish in-house title and settlement operations, dramatically enhancing their customer service and increasing their profit. Title Alliance's family of companies is currently in 11 states with 60 total offices. More information at http://www.titlealliance.com.
Media Contact
Alyssa Abbonizio, Title Alliance, 6108928100, alyssa@titlealliance.com
SOURCE Title Alliance