MEDIA, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jim Campbell, CEO of Title Alliance, Ltd., will speak at the National Settlement Services Summit (NS3), regarded as one of the premier annual gatherings of real estate professionals. Campbell, a highly-regarded speaker at industry events for his work to establish long-term, values-based leadership, will present strategies title professionals can use to partner with real estate agents and lenders at the conference Aug. 31-Sept. 1. in Naples, Fla.
Campbell has overseen a rapid growth period of the company, a family of full-service title insurance and escrow agencies, since becoming Title Alliance's CEO in 2015. Known for his commitment to innovation and cultivating a positive work culture, Campbell is frequently asked to share insight on ways companies can scale by casting a strong, goal-oriented vision. Through his leadership, Title Alliance has focused on transparency and best practices surrounding joint ventures and the importance of strong partnerships in the industry.
"The real estate community is stronger when we work together," Campbell said, "and we are always pleased to share Title Alliance's story and how we grew into the company we are today. I look forward to connecting with the dynamic professionals at NS3 and providing real-world takeaways that our Realtor, title and lender friends can take home with them to plan for the future amid the rapidly changing landscape we find ourselves operating in."
Starting with the company in 2004 as an Affiliated Business Specialist and becoming the Director of Sales and Marketing in 2007, Campbell has always focused on helping the company's strategic growth. Following his promotion in 2015, he has used a customer-focused management style and deeply cares about the professional development of his employees.
About Title Alliance:
Title Alliance, Ltd., has been forming successful single and multi-state joint ventures with lenders, Realtors and builders since 1983. We work with our partners to establish in-house title and settlement operations, dramatically enhancing their customer service and increasing their profit. Started and headquartered in Media, Pa., Title Alliance's family of companies are currently in 11 states and across 60 offices. More information at http://www.titlealliance.com.
