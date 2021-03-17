MEDIA, Pa., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Title Alliance, Ltd., an employee-owned family of full-service title insurance and escrow agencies, is excited to announce their new office in Yuma, Arizona. Title Alliance will partner with Keller Williams Yuma to open Title Alliance of Yuma. With this addition, they will have expanded the company's growing footprint to over 10 locations in Arizona and over 50 offices nationwide. With a year-over-year 83.7% increase in joint venture profits in the Southwest Region, Title Alliance is dedicated to supporting real estate professionals in new markets and across the U.S.
"We recently celebrated the five-year anniversary of our first office opening in Arizona. Now, Title Alliance is expanding its reach in Arizona as we continue to see this fast-growing market has great opportunities," said Jim Campbell, Chief Executive Officer of Title Alliance. "Opening the Yuma office will help us achieve our goals to more efficiently provide the Southwest communities with the service and integrity Title Alliance is known for already in over 10 offices across the state."
The company's business model is to form successful single and multi-state title joint ventures with lenders, realtors, and builders. Title Alliance works with its partners to establish in-house title and settlement operations, dramatically enhancing customer service and increasing profits. Started in 1948 and headquartered in Media, Pennsylvania, Title Alliance's family of companies are currently in 11 states with over 50 total offices.
In just the past few years, Title Alliance has expanded into the Western Region, with new expansions occurring in Arizona, New Mexico, Washington and Alaska in the next couple months. Current positions available throughout the company's network can be found online. Prospective candidates looking for a new opportunity in the Yuma area, and beyond, can visit Title Alliance Careers for current job openings. One of the pillars of the Title Alliance philosophy is creating opportunities for personal and professional growth-one alliance at a time. As a result, while qualifications are important in the hiring process, personality and values are a higher priority.
