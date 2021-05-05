NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY), today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Richard Ashworth, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We delivered strong results for the first quarter of 2021, allowing us to tighten the ranges on revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year. We successfully expanded our SilverSneakers virtual offerings by launching a new Roku application for viewing on-demand content and are on track to deploy our omni-channel capabilities by the start of the third quarter. These strategic initiatives combined with the continued momentum in the number of in-person visits give us optimism for the remainder of the year. The recent additions of our new Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Chief Experience and Innovation Officer (CXIO) underline our commitment to quickly expand our member-centric engagement through a robust platform which includes digital and in-person experiences."
First Quarter Highlights
- Revenue from continuing operations was $108.1 million during the first quarter of 2021;
- Income from continuing operations was $19.9 million, an increase of $11.7 million, or 141%, over the prior year;
- Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $41.2 million, representing an increase of $11.0 million, or 36%, compared to the prior year;
- In-person SilverSneakers gym visits totaled 11.2 million for Q1 2021, growing by 19% over the fourth quarter of 2020;
- Virtual SilverSneakers visits accelerated, totaling 1.2 million during the quarter, a 50% increase over the fourth quarter of 2020, with 36% of virtual visit participants being new to SilverSneakers;
- The Company ended the quarter with cash on hand of $52.4 million and a leverage ratio of 2.11, as calculated under its credit agreement. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company prepaid $63.6 million of principal and amortization of term loan debt. The Company's next quarterly installment is not due until December 2022;
- A new comprehensive scientific study conducted by Avalere Health showed that total average healthcare expenses for SilverSneakers participants were 16% lower compared to non-participating Medicare Advantage members.
First Quarter 2021 Financial Information
Dollars in millions, except per-share data
See pages 9-13 for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Revenues from Continuing Operations
$108.1
$159.7
Income from Continuing Operations
$19.9
$8.3
Income from Continuing Operations Margin
18.5%
5.2%
Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations
$41.2
$30.2
Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations Margin
38.1%
18.9%
Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations
$0.40
$0.17
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations
$0.40
$0.25
Cash Flows from Operating Activities – former Healthcare segment (1)
$22.6
$25.7
Free Cash Flow – former Healthcare segment (1)
$19.4
$22.5
(1)
For comparability, figures for 2020 represent cash flows from the Company's former Healthcare segment.
Revenues in the first quarter of 2021 of $108.1 million decreased $51.6 million, or approximately 32%, compared to the first quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of a significant decrease in SilverSneakers revenue of $41.8 million resulting from fewer revenue-generating visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, Prime Fitness revenue decreased by $10.2 million primarily due to terminations and suspensions.
The mix of SilverSneakers revenue during the first quarter of 2021 remained different from the mix during the first quarter of 2020 due to the reduction in fitness location visits resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue from per-member-per-month fees represented 53% of the Company's SilverSneakers revenue in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 36% in the same quarter of 2020.
Income from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2021 was $19.9 million, an increase of $11.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $41.2 million for the first quarter, or 38.1% of revenues, compared to $30.2 million for the first quarter of 2020, or 18.9% of revenues. This improvement is primarily due to the mix of per-member-per-month fees for SilverSneakers driven by a reduction in fitness location visits and related costs for SilverSneakers and Prime, and also reflects a reduction in advertising expense and employee-related expenses.
During the first quarter, the Company prepaid $63.6 million of principal amortization on its term loan debt, and net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) improved to $353 million, resulting in a net leverage ratio of 2.11. The Company's next quarterly installment is not due until December 2022.
Updated 2021 Financial Guidance
Tivity Health announced today that, based on first-quarter results and the Company's outlook for the remainder of 2021, it has updated its financial guidance as follows:
Dollars in millions, except per-share data
February 24, 2021
(Prior Guidance)
May 5, 2021
(Updated Guidance)
Revenues
$455 - $485
$465 - $485
Income from Continuing Operations
$70.5 - $74.3
$71.3 - $74.3
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$150 - $155
$151 - $155
Depreciation Expense
Approximately $14
Unchanged
Interest Expense
Approximately $37, including $6 of non-cash
Unchanged
Effective Tax Rate
Approximately 25%
Unchanged
Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding
50.0 million – 50.5 million
Unchanged
Earnings per Diluted Share
$1.40 - $1.49
$1.41 - $1.49
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (1)
$1.47 - $1.56
$1.49 - $1.56
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
$81 - $85
Unchanged
Free Cash Flow (1)
$50 - $60
Unchanged
Capital Expenditures
$20 - $25
Unchanged
Tivity Health's detailed guidance considerations for 2021 may be found in the supplemental information posted on the Company's website at http://investors.tivityhealth.com.
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per diluted share, and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. See pages 9-13 for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
TIVITY HEALTH, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
52,428
$
100,385
Accounts receivable, net
44,959
25,981
Prepaid expenses
4,154
5,556
Income taxes receivable
779
10,996
Other current assets
19,586
11,336
Total current assets
121,906
154,254
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of
$40,713 and $38,188 respectively
19,981
20,959
Right-of-use assets
16,288
18,139
Long-term deferred tax asset
1,186
3,601
Intangible assets, net
29,049
29,049
Goodwill, net
334,680
334,680
Other assets
16,808
18,301
Total assets
$
539,898
$
578,983
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
18,400
$
19,741
Accrued salaries and benefits
5,264
8,949
Accrued liabilities
31,395
18,424
Deferred revenue
4,351
4,460
Current portion of long-term debt
7,456
7,456
Current portion of lease liabilities
8,064
8,052
Current portion of other long-term liabilities
14,195
14,753
Total current liabilities
89,125
81,835
Long-term debt
397,750
459,250
Long-term lease liabilities
9,460
11,494
Other long-term liabilities
17,309
22,748
Commitments and contingent liabilities
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock $.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized,
none outstanding
—
—
Common Stock $.001 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized,
49,246,281 and 48,983,735 shares outstanding, respectively
49
49
Additional paid-in capital
513,923
513,263
Accumulated deficit
(444,949)
(464,085)
Treasury stock, at cost, 2,254,953 shares in treasury
(28,182)
(28,182)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(14,587)
(17,389)
Total stockholders' equity
26,254
3,656
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
539,898
$
578,983
TIVITY HEALTH, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except earnings per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
Revenues
$
108,085
$
159,692
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation of $2,531 and $1,831, respectively, included below)
57,285
115,148
Marketing expense
1,231
7,299
Selling, general and administrative expenses
9,696
12,052
Depreciation expense
2,683
2,030
Restructuring and related charges
—
482
Operating income
37,190
22,681
Interest expense
10,756
11,270
Other (income) expense, net
(1,130)
—
Total non-operating expense, net
9,626
11,270
Income before income taxes
27,564
11,411
Income tax expense
7,620
3,136
Income from continuing operations
$
19,944
$
8,275
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax benefit of $277
and $18,282, respectively
(808)
(206,381)
Net income (loss)
$
19,136
$
(198,106)
Earnings (loss) per share - basic:
Continuing operations
$
0.41
$
0.17
Discontinued operations
$
(0.02)
$
(4.25)
Net income (loss)
$
0.39
$
(4.08)
Earnings (loss) per share - diluted:
Continuing operations
$
0.40
$
0.17
Discontinued operations
$
(0.02)
$
(4.22)
Net income (loss)
$
0.38
$
(4.05)
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
21,938
$
(217,935)
Weighted average common shares and equivalents:
Basic
49,222
48,613
Diluted
50,340
48,855
TIVITY HEALTH, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Income from continuing operations
$
19,944
$
8,275
Loss from discontinued operations
(808)
(206,381)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,683
14,763
Amortization and write-off of deferred loan costs
1,183
1,212
Amortization and write-off of debt discount
1,077
1,095
Share-based employee compensation expense
2,998
824
Gain on derivatives
(1,130)
—
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets of discontinued operation
—
199,500
Deferred income taxes
1,454
(16,031)
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable, net
(18,978)
16,665
Decrease in income taxes receivable
10,217
—
Decrease in inventory
—
4,057
Decrease in other current assets
529
4,746
(Decrease) increase in accounts payable
(42)
12,612
Decrease in accrued salaries and benefits
(3,685)
(4,852)
Increase in other current liabilities
5,594
5,501
(Decrease) increase in deferred revenue
(109)
3,247
Other
1,691
1,790
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
$
22,618
$
47,023
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of property and equipment
$
(1,561)
$
(4,875)
Settlement on derivatives not designated as hedges
(1,633)
—
Net cash flows used in investing activities
$
(3,194)
$
(4,875)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
$
—
$
160,325
Payments of long-term debt
(63,600)
(123,000)
Payments related to tax withholding for share-based compensation
(2,502)
(2,795)
Exercise of stock options
164
601
Change in cash overdraft and other
(1,443)
3,269
Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities
$
(67,381)
$
38,400
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
$
(47,957)
$
80,548
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
$
100,385
$
2,486
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
52,428
$
83,034
TIVITY HEALTH, INC.
Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations, GAAP Basis to
Three Months
Ended
March 31,
2021
% of
Three Months
March 31,
2020
% of
Income from continuing operations, GAAP basis
$
19,944
18.5%
$
8,275
5.2%
Depreciation expense
2,683
2,030
Interest expense
10,756
11,270
Income tax expense
7,620
3,136
EBITDA from continuing operations, non-GAAP basis (1)
$
41,003
$
24,711
Acquisition, integration, project, and CEO transition costs (2)
1,321
5,049
Restructuring charges (3)
—
482
Other (income)/expense (4)
(1,130)
—
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, non-GAAP basis (5)
$
41,194
38.1%
$
30,242
18.9%
(1)
EBITDA from continuing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes it is useful to investors to provide disclosures of its operating results and guidance on the same basis as that used by management. You should not consider EBITDA from continuing operations in isolation or as a substitute for income from continuing operations determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
(2)
Acquisition, integration, project, and CEO transition costs consist of pre-tax charges of $1,321 and $5,049 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, primarily incurred in connection with the acquisition and integration of Nutrisystem and with the termination of the Company's former CEO in February 2020 and the hiring of a new CEO in June 2020.
(3)
Restructuring charges consist of pre-tax charges of $482 for the three months ended March 31, 2020, primarily related to a restructuring of corporate support infrastructure and of executive leadership.
(4)
Other (income)/expense consists of pre-tax income of $1,130 related to certain interest rate swap agreements that do not qualify for hedge accounting treatment ("de-designated swaps") and require changes in fair value to be recognized each period in current earnings.
(5)
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company excludes acquisition, integration, project, and CEO transition costs, restructuring charges, and other (income)/expense from this measure because of its comparability to the Company's historical operating results. The Company updated its definition of adjusted EBITDA during the first quarter of 2021 to exclude other (income)/expense related to de-designated swaps. The Company considers such (income)/expense to be outside the performance of its ongoing core business operations and believes that presenting Adjusted EBITDA excluding other (income)/expense provides increased transparency as to the operating costs of its current business performance. The Company did not revise the prior period's Adjusted EBITDA amounts because there were no costs similar in nature to these items. The Company believes it is useful to investors to provide disclosures of its operating results on the same basis as that used by management. You should not consider Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations in isolation or as a substitute for income from continuing operations determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, because Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations may be defined differently by other companies in the Company's industry, the non-GAAP financial measure presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations Guidance, GAAP Basis to
Year
Ending
December 31,
2021
Income from continuing operations guidance, GAAP basis
$71.3 - $74.3
Depreciation expense
14
Interest expense
37
Income tax expense
23.8 – 24.8
EBITDA from continuing operations, non-GAAP basis (6)
$146 - $150
Integration, project, and CEO transition costs (7)
5
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations guidance, non-GAAP basis (8)
$151 - $155
(6)
EBITDA from continuing operations guidance is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes it is useful to investors to provide disclosures of its operating results and guidance on the same basis as that used by management. You should not consider EBITDA from continuing operations guidance in isolation or as a substitute for income from continuing operations determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Figures may not add due to rounding.
(7)
Integration, project, and CEO transition costs primarily relate to strategic projects and the Company's transition to a new CEO during 2020.
(8)
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations guidance is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company excludes integration, project, and CEO transition costs from this measure because of its comparability to the Company's historical operating results. The Company believes it is useful to investors to provide disclosures of its operating results and guidance on the same basis as that used by management. You should not consider Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations guidance in isolation or as a substitute for income from continuing operations guidance determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, because Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations guidance may be defined differently by other companies in the Company's industry, the non-GAAP financial measure presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
Reconciliation of Net Cash Flows Provided by Operations, GAAP Basis to
Three Months
Ended
March 31,
2021
Three Months
Ended
March 31,
2020
Net cash flows provided by operations, GAAP basis
$
22,618
$
47,023
Acquisition of property and equipment
(1,561)
(4,875)
Settlement on derivatives not designated as hedges
(1,633)
—
Free cash flow, non-GAAP basis (9)
$
19,424
$
42,148
(9)
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined by the Company as net cash flows provided by operating activities less acquisition of property and equipment and settlement on derivatives not designated as hedges. The Company updated its definition of free cash flow during the fourth quarter of 2020 to exclude settlement on derivatives not designated as hedges. The Company considers these costs to be a reduction of cash available for other uses and believes that presenting free cash flow excluding settlement on derivatives provides increased transparency. The Company did not revise prior periods' free cash flow because there were no costs similar in nature to this item. The Company believes free cash flow is a useful measure of performance and an indication of the strength of the Company and its ability to generate cash. The Company believes it is useful to investors to provide disclosures of its results on the same basis as that used by management. You should not consider free cash flow in isolation or as a substitute for net cash flows provided by operating activities determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, because free cash flow may be defined differently by other companies in the Company's industry, the non-GAAP financial measure presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
Reconciliation of Net Cash Flows Provided by Operations from Former Healthcare Segment, GAAP Basis
Three Months
Ended
March 31,
2021
Three Months
Ended
March 31,
2020
Net cash flows provided by operations from former Healthcare segment, GAAP basis
$
22,618
$
25,735
Acquisition of property and equipment
(1,561)
(3,193)
Settlement on derivatives not designated as hedges
(1,633)
—
Free cash flow from former Healthcare segment, non-GAAP basis (10)
$
19,424
$
22,542
(10)
Free cash flow from former Healthcare segment is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined by the Company as net cash flows provided by operating activities less acquisition of property and equipment and settlement on derivatives not designated as hedges. The Company updated its definition of free cash flow during the fourth quarter of 2020 to exclude settlement on derivatives not designated as hedges. The Company considers these costs to be a reduction of cash available for other uses and believes that presenting free cash flow excluding settlement on derivatives provides increased transparency. The Company did not revise prior periods' free cash flow because there were no costs similar in nature to this item. The Company believes free cash flow is a useful measure of performance and an indication of the strength of the Company and its ability to generate cash. The Company believes it is useful to investors to provide disclosures of its results on the same basis as that used by management. You should not consider free cash flow from former Healthcare segment in isolation or as a substitute for net cash flows provided by operating activities determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, because free cash flow may be defined differently by other companies in the Company's industry, the non-GAAP financial measure presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
Reconciliation of Net Cash Flows Provided by Operations Guidance, GAAP Basis to
Year Ending
December 31,
2021
Net cash flows provided by operations guidance, GAAP basis
$
81 - 85
Acquisition of property and equipment guidance
(25 - 20)
Settlement on derivatives not designated as hedges guidance
(6 - 5)
Free cash flow guidance, non-GAAP basis (11)
$
50 - 60
(11)
Free cash flow guidance is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined by the Company as net cash flows provided by operating activities less acquisition of property and equipment and settlement on derivatives not designated as hedges. The Company believes free cash flow is a useful measure of performance and an indication of the strength of the Company and its ability to generate cash. The Company believes it is useful to investors to provide disclosures of its results and guidance on the same basis as that used by management. You should not consider free cash flow guidance in isolation or as a substitute for net cash flows provided by operating activities guidance determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, because free cash flow may be defined differently by other companies in the Company's industry, the non-GAAP financial measure presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
Reconciliation of Earnings Per Share ("EPS") from Continuing Operations, GAAP Basis to
Three Months
Ended
March 31,
2021
Three Months
Ended
March 31,
2020
EPS from continuing operations, GAAP basis
$
0.40
$
0.17
Net loss per share attributable to acquisition, integration, project, CEO transition, and restructuring costs (12)
0.02
0.08
Net income per share attributable to other (income)/expense (13)
(0.02)
—
Adjusted EPS from continuing operations, non-GAAP basis (14)
$
0.40
$
0.25
(12)
Net loss attributable to acquisition, integration, project, CEO transition, and restructuring costs consists of pre-tax charges of $1,321 and $5,531 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. These costs primarily related to the acquisition and integration of Nutrisystem, the termination of our former CEO in February 2020 and hiring of our new CEO in June 2020, and restructuring activities as described in Note 3 above. The tax rate applied to these charges was 25%, which represented the combined estimated U.S. federal and state statutory tax rate.
(13)
Net income attributable to other (income)/expense consists of pre-tax income of $1,130 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 related to de-designated swaps, as described in Note 4 above. The tax rate applied to this income was 25%, which represented the combined estimated U.S. federal and state statutory tax rate
(14)
Adjusted EPS from continuing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company excludes net (income) loss per share attributable to acquisition, integration, CEO transition, and restructuring costs and other (income)/expense from this measure because of its comparability to the Company's historical operating results. The Company believes it is useful to investors to provide disclosures of its operating results on the same basis as that used by management. You should not consider adjusted EPS from continuing operations in isolation or as a substitute for EPS from continuing operations determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, because adjusted EPS from continuing operations may be defined differently by other companies in the Company's industry, the non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
Reconciliation of EPS from Continuing Operations Guidance, GAAP Basis to Adjusted EPS from
Year
Ending
December 31,
EPS from continuing operations guidance, GAAP basis
$1.41 - $1.49
Net loss per share attributable to restructuring, integration project, and CEO transition costs guidance (15)
0.07
Adjusted EPS from continuing operations guidance, non-GAAP basis (16)
$
$1.49 – 1.56
(15)
Net loss per share attributable to restructuring, integration, project, and CEO transition costs guidance consists of pre-tax charges of $5,000 for the year ending December 31, 2021. These costs primarily relate to strategic projects, the Company's transition to a new CEO during 2020, and restructuring activities. The tax rate applied to these charges was 25%, which represents the combined estimated U.S. federal and state statutory tax rate.
(16)
Adjusted EPS from continuing operations guidance is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company excludes net loss attributable to restructuring, project, and CEO transition costs from this measure because of its comparability to the Company's historical operating results. The Company believes it is useful to investors to provide disclosures of its operating results and guidance on the same basis as that used by management. You should not consider adjusted EPS from continuing operations guidance in isolation or as a substitute for EPS from continuing operations guidance determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, because adjusted EPS from continuing operations guidance may be defined differently by other companies in the Company's industry, the non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Figures may not add due to rounding.
Reconciliation of Total Debt, GAAP Basis
March 31,
2021
March 31,
2020
Total debt, GAAP basis
$
405,206
$
1,087,599
Cash and cash equivalents
(52,428)
(83,034)
Net debt, non-GAAP basis (17)
$
352,778
$
1,004,565
(17)
Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company excludes cash and cash equivalents from this measure and believes that net debt is an important measure to monitor its leverage and evaluate the balance sheet. The Company believes it is useful to investors to provide disclosures of its financial position on the same basis as that used by management. You should not consider net debt in isolation or as a substitute for total debt determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, because net debt may be defined differently by other companies in the Company's industry, the non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
