WOODBURY, Minn., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Todd Arnhold has been hired as Ideal CU's new AVP of Network Services. Before joining the Ideal CU team, he worked as Director / Information Security Officer for Lifespark. Prior to that, he served as Director of Information Technology, Privacy and Data Security at Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota. Todd brings over 24 years of experience in IT and management.
Todd has a Bachelor's degree from Drake University. Outside of work, his hobbies include travel and photography.
Todd will manage the operations and support Ideal CU's multi-site network, including oversight of technical support staff, helpdesk function, and IT infrastructure.
"Todd has a long history managing IT professionals and his experience in the field make him a great addition to Ideal Credit Union's Information Systems Team." said Larry Miggler, Ideal CU Chief Technology Officer.
Founded in 1926, Ideal Credit Union is a member owned financial institution that is dedicated to providing financial services driven by a sincere and personal interest in the needs of our employees, members and community. Ideal CU offers a complete range of services, including a full suite of digital banking products, savings, checking, loans, mortgage products, business services and more. Offices are located in Eagan, Hugo, Inver Grove Heights, North St. Paul, Stillwater and Woodbury. Visit idealcu.com for details and directions. Ideal has been voted "Best Credit Union in the East Metro" five years in a row by readers of the Stillwater Gazette, "Best Credit Union in the Forest Lake Area" by readers of the Forest Lake Times, and was named a 2021 Star Tribune Top Workplace. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS# 401783.
Media Contact
Jason Fihn, Ideal Credit Union, 651-747-8905, jfihn@idealcu.com
SOURCE Ideal Credit Union