LISLE, Ill., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Metrasens, the recognized leader in advanced detection systems for security and safety applications, today announced the appointment of Todd Hokunson as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). As CCO, Todd will spearhead Metrasens' next stage of growth and its global commercialization strategy.
In particular, he is responsible for developing global client and channel relationships, overseeing the commercial success of current and future products, and growing market share in key core markets in security and safety environments. Reporting directly to Metrasens Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Simon Goodyear, Todd Hokunson starts his role on January 17, 2022.
Hokunson most recently served as Senior Vice President of Sales for Alula, a leading provider of professional smart security and automation systems, overseeing the commercial success of their sales & business development organization. He has a strong track record of delivering commercial success in a series of expanding responsibilities in leadership positions at Alula and Nortek Security and Control.
"I am excited to join Metrasens, an organization that has a great reputation for innovation and customer satisfaction. As a recognized leader with cutting edge technology for magnetic screening, they are positioned for strong growth in the core markets they serve with tremendous opportunity to expand their breadth of products & services into several other global security markets."
Metrasens' CEO Dr. Simon Goodyear added, "Todd is a great addition to our executive team and well suited to lead Metrasens to execute on our vision and strategy as we continue to expand our leadership position in core markets, reach new markets, and commercialize new products and technologies."
About Metrasens
Metrasens is the world's leading provider of advanced magnetic detection technologies. With a technology center and manufacturing facility in the United Kingdom, a North American sales and customer service hub in Chicago and a global network of distributors, the company's innovative products are designed to address deficiencies in conventional screening methods and make the world safer and more secure. Metrasens' mission is to take cutting-edge science from the laboratory and use it to create revolutionary, award-winning products that meet the distinct and diverse security needs of its customers. Metrasens' core technologies have a wide range of real-world applications, embodied by solutions that are easy to adopt and simple to use. For more information, visit http://www.metrasens.com.
