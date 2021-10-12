CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anyone who has had cancer or who has known someone with cancer knows the traumatic effects it has on the person diagnosed and their family. With an estimated 1.8 million cases being diagnosed each year, it is imperative that the fight against cancer continues strong. RAM Pavement, a local paving company in Charlotte, North Carolina, was honored to once again lend their support to the fight against this disease.
For the seventh year, RAM Pavement has been a proud sponsor for Go Jen Go's major event, Run Jen Run. The Go Jen Go Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing critical financial assistance to local individuals and families who are battling breast cancer. Aid is provided during diagnosis, treatment and recovery. This year, the organization hosted their 9th Annual Run Jen Run 5k back in March, which was done virtually. RAM Pavement was a silver sponsor for the event and encouraged their staff to participate by running the 5k with their families.
This year RAM Pavement also partnered with another non-profit organization for the fight against cancer- Isabella Santos Foundation (ISF). ISF was founded by Isabella's parents and is dedicated to improving rare pediatric cancer treatment options in an effort to increase survival rates of kids with cancer.
"I heard of ISF through a close friend of mine and I was interested in learning more about them. I met with Erin Santos and her team and we had a really impactful meeting. The foundation is doing a lot locally. They managed to raise a lot of money to fund cancer research and build hospital wings dedicated to cancer treatment." - Robert Miller, President of RAM Pavement.
In September, ISF hosted their 14th Annual ISF 5K for Kids Cancer, which was held virtually. RAM Pavement was privileged to be a silver sponsor for the event and once again encouraged their staff to run the 5k with their families.
RAM's President stressed how important it is for his company to give back to their community.
"To give back as much as we can is always a big deal for us. Every Friday in October our staff wear pink to raise awareness and show solidarity with people and their families who are fighting cancer, its survivors, and to honor those who are no longer with us."- Robert Miller, President of RAM Pavement.
At RAM Pavement everyone strives to live up to the company's mission statement: "Enriching the lives of our employees, providing extreme value for our clients and giving back to our community."
"We want our staff to be involved in the bigger picture. Being a sponsor of these events enables all of us to take action and even by simply wearing a pink t-shirt, we can all say we are part of something great!"-Robert Miller, President of RAM Pavement.
The company's desire to give – be it through volunteering, donating, or simply praying is what sets them apart. They look forward to many more opportunities to serve their community. If you want to work with a company that truly cares, not only about its customers and staff but their community as a whole, give them a call at 704.622.1300.
