COLUMBUS, Ga. and COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Togetherwork, the leader in integrated software and payments for managing communities, groups, and organizations, is excited to announced that it has acquired Acceptd, the premier application and audition platform for the arts.
Having spent the last 10 years serving the arts community and building Acceptd into a customer-centered, innovative company, Acceptd CEO Derek Brown believes Togetherwork is the right choice for the company he and Don Hunter co-founded.
"We have always been open to a strategic partner that allows Acceptd to reach its full potential in becoming the #1 centralized resource for the arts, and we're delighted to have found that in Togetherwork. Don and I first started talking with Togetherwork three years ago, and we've come to be impressed with how they help companies they acquire grow and flourish all while keeping true to their mission. The combination of Togetherwork's resources and product capabilities, will be a huge win and offer unprecedented support for our customers, our partners, and our employees."
Acceptd will continue to operate under its current name and brand as a line of business within Togetherwork. The management team and all employees will continue supporting customers like they have for years.
As part of Togetherwork, Acceptd expects to focus on the things it does best and bring the most value to their customers. Additionally, Togetherwork's existing portfolio of offerings includes advanced payment offerings which will allow Acceptd's customers to transact more efficiently with modern features, move across all geographies, and ensure compliance.
"I'm really thrilled to have Acceptd in the Togetherwork family," said Togetherwork CEO Neil Platt. "Their team has built an incredible business – a true market leader in the performing arts world across higher education and so many other organizations and communities. I'm excited to work with Derek, Don, and everyone at Acceptd to continue to build on the success they have had to date."
If you have any additional questions about this ownership change, please reach out to the Acceptd team at hello@getacceptd.com, or Togetherwork press contact, Jake Fabbri.
About Acceptd
Acceptd is a leading software platform connecting artists and art organizations. Over 750,000 artists have leveraged Acceptd technology to identify, apply, and be accepted into the arts program of their dreams. Arts organizations of all types and sizes are empowered by Acceptd to dramatically reduce the administrative side of recruiting while increasing the size of their applicant talent pool. Visit Acceptd at http://www.getacceptd.com.
About Togetherwork
Togetherwork is a leader in software and payments for member-based organizations, helping them grow, become more efficient, increase revenues, and provide excellent service to their members and constituents. Togetherwork operates across the non-profit, higher education, and recreation and leisure end markets. Togetherwork is a portfolio company of GI Partners.
