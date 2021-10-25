NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Togetherwork, the leader in integrated software and payments for managing communities, groups and organizations, announced the company has acquired Kesef Accounting Service, the premier national bookkeeping solution for Synagogues, Day Schools, and Jewish Non-Profits. Togetherwork operates across the non-profit, higher education, association, and recreation and leisure end markets.
"We look forward to leveraging Kesef's expertise and offerings while enhancing their service offering and eventual expansion to support our entire Togetherwork community," said Togetherwork CEO Neil Platt.
Togetherwork is dedicated to helping create optimal conditions for its lines of business to drive enhanced product and service offerings, customer focus, and growth by leveraging its scale and expertise.
Kesef has more than 75 years of collective accounting, bookkeeping and systems expertise partnering with small and mid-sized for-profit business and non-profit organizations. The company will continue to operate under its current name as part of Togetherwork's Shulware business line, and complement Togetherwork's mission-driven lines of business.
About Togetherwork
Togetherwork, a portfolio company of GI Partners, is a leader in software and payments for member-based organizations, helping them grow, become more efficient, increase revenues, and provide excellent service to their members and constituents. Togetherwork operates across the non-profit, higher education, and recreation and leisure end markets. The company empowers leaders to focus on the exciting opportunities that can be unlocked when supported by a wealth of resources and connections, and a strong, values-based operating model.
About Kesef Accounting Service
As the only firm in the US that specializes in synagogue bookkeeping, Kesef is specialized in sourcing efficient solutions to address issues unique to synagogues, such as fundraising, clergy compensation, third-party payments, and restricted fund accounting and reporting. Kesef uses secure, reliable technology, and information is available to authorized users 24-7. Qualified bookkeepers are also available to consult during traditional business days/hours to respond to client needs.
