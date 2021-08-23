SUN PRAIRIE, Wis., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hamilton Engine and Trident Engineered Solutions are excited to welcome Tom Kubasta to the team as the Director of Sales & Marketing. Tom has a background as a Mechanical Engineer with 28 years of progressive technical sales, marketing, and engineering experience. Tom has worked within several industrial and marine manufacturing and distribution markets. Previous to joining Hamilton and Trident, Tom spent almost 10 years at Cummins Inc, most recently as a marine marketing Segment Leader.
Tom was brought on to help grow Hamilton and Trident with targeted sales and marketing strategies and a well-rounded professional sales team. His experience and previous work within multiple industries make him invaluable to our team and our customers. Hamilton and Trident are both part of the Palmer Johnson Enterprises family of companies.
About Palmer Johnson Enterprises:
Headquartered in Sun Prairie, WI, Palmer Johnson Enterprises (PJE) is family-owned with a passion for growing its people and giving back to the community. The 150-strong team at PJE spans three companies: Palmer Johnson Power Systems, Hamilton Engine & Trident Engineered, all serving the off-highway market with powertrain and engine solutions. We're a passionate company focused on two core objectives: making Palmer Johnson a genuinely great place to work and providing customers with unmatched, world-class service.
About Hamilton Engine:
Hamilton Engine has been a trusted distributor of off-highway industrial engines since 1954. With over 60 years of experience applying gaseous and diesel engines off-highway and industrial applications, Hamilton is a trusted distributor of Deutz, Isuzu, and Scania engines.
About Trident Engineered Solutions:
Trident Engineered Solutions provides total integrated engineering results for clients in markets on the move. Trident works as an extension of your engineering capabilities, offering complete scalability in size and scope of projects tailored to your application. From designing and building to delivery and ongoing support, Trident powers your project and helps you compete in a modern OEM world.
Media Contact
Megan Padley, Palmer Johnson Enterprises, 6086690228, megan.padley@pjenterprises.com
SOURCE Hamilton Engine