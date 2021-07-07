The Skin Center will add its seventh location in Cranberry Township next month.

 By The Skin Center

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Skin Center is the region's most experienced provider in the industry, and is opening an aesthetic clinic in Cranberry Township this summer. The company's state-of-the-art Cranberry facility will offer a collection of non-invasive cosmetic services, including Botox, filler, microneedling, laser hair removal, skincare products and more.

The Skin Center's licensed and experienced providers specialize in the most advanced techniques and technologies and offer customized treatment plans to fit individual aesthetic goals. The new Cranberry Township facility, designed by an award-winning architect, features luxurious furnishings and spacious treatment rooms.

With the Cranberry Township aesthetic clinic opening on August 2, The Skin Center will have a total of seven locations throughout the Pittsburgh and Columbus markets. "The Skin Center seeks to awaken confidence through aesthetics," said company CEO Greg Sanker. "We're excited to extend this positive impact to additional patients in the Pittsburgh area this summer." The Skin Center, Cranberry will be located in Franklin Square, at the corner of Route 228 and Franklin Rd.

"We're grateful for the continued support of our patients and the pursuit of high quality patient care from our staff clinicians, physician leaders, medical advisory board and corporate team," added Sanker. "We look forward to continued growth in the future."

To book an appointment in our new Cranberry Township clinic call 412-429-1151!

About The Skin Center  

The Skin Center (TSC) is a leading medical aesthetics practice founded 40 years ago and based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company provides non-invasive cosmetic treatments and surgery across seven locations in Pennsylvania and Ohio. TSC is a top provider of injectables nationally, maintains the latest non-invasive skin rejuvenation and body contouring devices on the market and is skilled in the art of cosmetic and plastic surgery.

Learn more about The Skin Center at www.theskincentermd.com

The Skin Center Locations

Cranberry Township

1656 PA-228 Suite 101

Cranberry Twp, PA 16066

Mt Lebanon + Surgery Center

2275 Swallow Hill Rd

Pittsburgh, PA 15220

Wexford

11279 Perry Highway

Wexford, PA 15090

Shadyside

806 S. Aiken Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15232

Studio Seven Express Center

301 Franklin Farms Road

Washington, PA 15301

Columbus + Surgery Center

1050 Beecher Crossing

Columbus, OH 43230

Contact: Kirstie Ansell  

412-429-1151

