GREENBELT, Md., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Center for Vein Restoration (CVR), the clinical leader in the treatment of varicose and spider veins, has announced a new partnership with Dr. Louis Prevosti and Dr. James Fonger of VEINatlanta. Their locations in Camp Creek, Gwinnett, and Sandy Springs will be CVR's first centers in Georgia, adding to their footprint of over 105 centers nationwide.
Dr. Prevosti is a Board-Certified Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgeon, a Diplomate of the American Board of Venous and Lymphatic Medicine (ABVLM), and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He served the Atlanta community as a cardiothoracic surgeon for 20 years. For the past 10 years, he has dedicated himself to the treatment of venous disorders, including the outpatient treatment of varicose veins, spider veins (telangiectasia), swollen legs, lymphedema, chronic venous insufficiency, and venous reflux disease.
Dr. Fonger is a Board-Certified Cardiovascular and General Surgeon, a Diplomate of the American Board of Venous and Lymphatic Medicine (ABVLM), and a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons. In 2008, he was recruited by the St. Joseph's Health System in Atlanta to help open a medical device development and testing center near Georgia Tech. He continued to work in this field until joining Dr. Prevosti to focus on the diagnosis and treatment of venous diseases.
"This partnership with CVR will allow for efficiencies in our care that will only benefit our patients," said Dr. Prevosti. "We're very excited to bring this enhancement of our practice to the Atlanta community," he concluded.
Following one of the most challenging years, Center for Vein Restoration is excited to continue expanding its reach nationwide with exceptional physicians.
"Though 2020 was no doubt a challenge for all of us, we are proud to say that we are continuing to grow and continuing to offer the same clean, safe, and affordable vein care our patients have become accustomed to," said Dr. Sanjiv Lakhanpal, CEO & President of CVR. "We are so excited to expand to Georgia and form this new partnership with two accomplished, well-rounded clinicians in Dr. Prevosti and Dr. Fonger."
ABOUT VENOUS INSUFFICIENCY
Venous insufficiency, the cause of significant suffering due to the sequelae of venous hypertension, most commonly arises as achy, tired and heavy legs. It may or may not be associated with varicose veins, spider veins or skin changes including venous ulcerations and indiscriminately affects between 30–40 million Americans. Numerous factors including age, weight, prolonged sitting or standing, genetics or a history of DVT (blood clots) can increase the risk of developing this common and often underdiagnosed disorder. Treatment options have evolved to an array of minimally invasive procedures in an office setting.
ABOUT CENTER FOR VEIN RESTORATION
Center for Vein Restoration (CVR) is the largest physician-led practice treating vein disease in the country. Having performed its first procedure in 2007 under President and CEO Dr. Sanjiv Lakhanpal, Center for Vein Restoration has since become nationally recognized as the clinical leader in treating chronic venous insufficiency. With 100 centers and growing, CVR has over 500 employees and conducts over 200,000 patient interactions annually. To learn more about CVR and its mission, visit http://www.centerforvein.com or by phone at 1-800-FIX-LEGS.
