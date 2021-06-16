NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Productions, the fourth largest US live event promoter, announces key promotions and additions to the team as they celebrate additional in-demand tours, looking ahead to a full and prosperous 2022.
Dan Rauter has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Global Touring and Mike Deckard is now Senior Vice President of HR and Finance. J. David Huffman, who has been serving Premier for two years in a consulting capacity, officially joins the team as the new Senior Vice President of Marketing and Operations. Cody John has been added as a Junior Talent Buyer.
"Premier has fostered an environment that allows our team to grow personally and professionally while being surrounded by encouraging individuals," said Dan Rauter. "We have continued to innovate and change the rules of live concerts through the unknowns of this year. I am so grateful for the opportunity to continue growing with Premier Productions."
J. David Huffman added, "There is such an air of excitement that surrounds the work we do at Premier. I'm grateful for the opportunity to officially join the team to continue bringing positive and impactful events to the world and empower others to make their mark in the world."
With the demand for concerts and events growing and in anticipation of 2022 being Premier's biggest year ever there is a move to make critical additions to their team with various positions now open to further augment the company's marketing, digital communication, production management, talent buying and administration teams.
Premier is also celebrating their 5th year as a Pollstar Top 20 global promoter and has been recognized for over 10 years as Pollstar's #1 Faith & Family Independent Promoter.
In the first half of 2021, Premier launched two sold-out tours, We The Kingdom's Touring the Holy Water Album and Kari Jobe's The Blessing USA Tour. On the heels of these wildly successful tours came the recent announcement that Chris Tomlin, Kari Jobe and Bethel Music will share the stage for the first time ever on tour in Summer 2021. The company is expecting additional major announcements in the third quarter of the year and anticipates serving more fans in 2022 than ever before.
About Premier Productions:
Founded in 1996, Premier Productions has sold over 20 million tickets to patrons. Premier has been a Top 20 global promoter and has produced more than 2,000 concerts and events in the past five years. Pollstar named Premier the #1 faith and family independent promoter in the last 10 years. Producing events that move the soul both nationally and internationally, Premier is proud to have helped raise more than $271 million to improve the lives of children and communities in 100+ countries worldwide. Whether it's a large multi-day festival, sold-out concert or intimate conference, Premier seeks to positively impact the lives of every attendee so they leave encouraged, happy and hopeful. Premier is currently promoting acts including Hillsong UNITED, Dude Perfect, Lauren Daigle, Hillsong Worship, Baby Shark, Casting Crowns, Chris Tomlin, Sadie Robertson, Elevation Worship, Kari Jobe Bethel Music and many more.
About Dan Rauter, SVP of Global Touring:
With over 27 years of professional music industry experience, Dan brings a wide range of first-hand knowledge across multiple areas of the business. Dan started his professional career as president/owner of artist management company CommonRock Entertainment, managing GRAMMY-nominated and Dove Award nominated and Dove Award winning artists like All Star United, Bleach, Seven Day Jesus, Sanctus Real, and The Normals. He transitioned into the booking world in 2001 and worked his way up over a 14-year span as an agent from the boutique Third Coast Artists Agency, to Paradigm Talent Agency, and finally to WME. In October 2015, Dan joined the Premier Productions team and helped formally establish the company's touring department, which includes managing the company's Talent Buyer teams, who are directly responsible for securing, budgeting, and promoting all of Premier's live events.. Additionally, Dan manages the company's long-term strategic artist partner relationships. As a key member of Premier's senior leadership team, Dan helps direct company strategy and growth, maintain team accountability, establish standard operating procedures, and manage all areas of event execution.
About J. David Huffman, SVP of Operations & Marketing:
For over 32 years, David has been an elite industry leader in brand development through artist management. From his time as managing partner and Chief Operating Officer at Creative Trust (Third Day, Steven Curtis Chapman, others), to innovative brand development, sponsorship partnership and strategic marketing for internationally recognized speakers, agencies and management teams, David has a longstanding record of results-driven leadership and achievement. He loves developing unique connections for brand, revenue, and cause marketing growth through activations with talent brands and entities such as Chevrolet, World Vision, Habitat for Humanity, and more. Stepping into Premier in late 2019 in a consulting capacity, David now serves as the Senior Vice President of Marketing and Operations where he continues to help ideate, lead and implement key campaigns, company processes, and strategies around Premier's concerts and events.
About Mike Deckard, SVP of HR and Finance:
Mike entered the music industry as assistant producer/promoter of the church-based concert series, Saturday Nights in Denver in 1996. He transitioned to a business support role in 2004 with a move to Nashville, where he served the Gospel Music Association as Director of Finance & Operations from 2006-2011. A new chapter began when Mike became the first ever tour accountant for NewSong Ministries and Premier Production's Winter Jam Tour Spectacular, the Christian music industry's largest annual tour. He joined the Premier staff in 2012 as Tour Accountant and then Event Finance Manager, traveling across the country and internationally for tours, concerts and conferences with the artists and teams of Hillsong UNITED/Worship/Young&Free, Jesus Culture and the Gaither Vocal Band. Mike was named CFO of the Premier group of companies in the fall of 2015. The new role of HR and Finance solidifies his responsibilities in regards to staff engagement, development and the standards of company culture for office staff as well as touring personnel.
Media Contact
Jennifer Willingham, EPIC, +1 615-483-4729, jennifer@epic.inc
SOURCE Premier Productions