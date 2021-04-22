LARKSPUR, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Own Marin today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Own Marin, which has been the No. 1 real estate firm in Marin County since 2015, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Own Marin was founded by Marin natives Barr Haney and Whitney Potter, who offer over three decades of combined real estate experience and unparalleled local expertise. Own Marin has achieved more than $1.3 billion in total sales volume and has sold nearly 1,000 homes, landing the team on REAL Trends/Wall Street Journal's "The Thousand" list for multiple years in a row. Haney and Potter have assembled a diligent team of agents — Julia Fitzpatrick, Allie Fornesi, and Whitney Blickman — whose extensive market knowledge and strategic, tech-driven approach to buying and selling homes have garnered exceptional results, with 85% of the company's business coming from repeat clients and referrals. In 2020, the team of five facilitated 153 transactions, totaling $341 million.
Partnering with Side will ensure Own Marin remains at the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while allowing its agents to continue delivering premium services to their clients. Own Marin agents are fully supported by a one-of-a-kind premium brokerage platform, which provides transaction management, property marketing, lead generation, business growth opportunities, vendor management, and infrastructure solutions.
"We've always provided a curated, customized Marin real estate experience, and partnering with Side gives us time to create deeper connections with our clients," said Haney. "Side also amplifies our unique brand by providing world-class support and industry-leading tech, so we can help even more clients find the comforts of home in the community we love," added Potter.
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Own Marin
No one knows Marin County quite like Own Marin. With over three decades of combined real estate experience, the team of Marin natives and local experts bring an exceptional level of knowledge, teamwork, and diligence to each transaction. Ranked No. 1 in Marin since 2015 with over $1.3 billion in total sales volume and nearly 1,000 homes sold, Own Marin takes a strategic, tech-driven approach to buying and selling homes in Central and Southern Marin. To learn more, visit http://www.ownmarin.com, or follow the team on Instagram.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, side.marketing@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side