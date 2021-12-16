SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yola Haddad Ozturk today announced March Properties and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that March Properties, a company that moves even faster than the San Francisco market, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
After working in the real estate business since 2003 and assisting hundreds of clients, Ozturk founded March Properties to better meet the needs of her customers. March Properties focuses on selling real estate developers' projects quickly and helping people build long-term wealth with their Bay Area dream homes. In addition to being a top 1% agent in the city, Ozturk is a member of multiple real estate groups, including the Top Agent Network (TAN), which gives her access to exclusive properties before they hit the market. Ozturk's MBA from Yale University and degree in engineering make her a strong critical thinker, negotiator, and investor.
The professionals at March Properties use their expertise in pricing and negotiation to obtain maximum return on investment for sellers. They also teach buyers to win in multiple-offer scenarios so they can acquire their dream home quickly. The team is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a diverse clientele.
"To guide our clients through complex situations, March Properties takes a personalized, hands-on approach to each transaction," said Ozturk. "We're with our clients to the finish line and beyond."
Partnering with Side will ensure March Properties remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting March Properties with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, March Properties will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"In this hot market, I need to use every tool in my tool belt to help my clients get the best deals possible," Ozturk said. "By joining forces with Side, I'm able to access cutting edge technology to streamline the marketing, administrative, and legal aspects of the business. This gives me more time to get to know my clients and their needs. Ultimately, this results in more accepted offers for my buyers and higher selling prices for my sellers."
About March Properties
The real estate professionals at March Properties take a personalized approach to every transaction and treat each client like family. It's no wonder why they have closed hundreds of deals for San Francisco buyers, sellers, investors, and developers. In a market that moves this fast, clients trust the partners at March Properties to move faster. To learn more, visit http://www.marchproperties.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, side.marketing@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side