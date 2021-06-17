AUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rapidly growing tech hubs across the US are competing in the first ever City Pitch Series. One America Works, the non-profit bridging the American economy, will host three thriving tech economies- Pittsburgh, Columbus and Indianapolis- which are all striving to appeal to an audience of hundreds of remote tech workers. Each city will pull out all the stops to show why these remote workers will want to move and call them home.
As the pandemic popularized work from anywhere, tech workers en masse reassessed the challenges of living in epicenters such as Silicon Valley. A recent One America Works survey found nearly half of tech workers moved over the past year, with mid-sized cities that offer a great quality of life primed to experience the biggest proportional growth of tech talent. Now, cities must focus on attracting workers instead of just employers to bring and build the innovation economy into their region. The event, which takes place June 23rd, gives each city a shot to make their pitch to recruit and attract top tech workers.
Who: Remote tech workers looking for the ideal place to live and work
What: A multi-city virtual event where representatives from Pittsburgh, Columbus and Indianapolis pitch their cities to tech talent who can work anywhere
When: June 23rd, 2021 from 1 - 2pm PT / 4 - 5pm ET
Where: Sign up at https://oneamericaworks.org/event/city-pitch-june-23-2021/
"The competition for top tech talent is on. Cities are using the same recruitment strategy as tech employers by showcasing the benefits and perks they have to offer for tech workers, who can often work anywhere with an internet connection," said Patrick McKenna, founder and CEO of One America Works. "Columbus, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh are among the highest ranking cities for tech workers right now, giving the experienced technical talent in our audience a lively competition-like view as they discover high quality options to consider calling home."
Representatives from TechPoint (Indianapolis), the Pittsburgh Regional Alliance, and One Columbus will pitch their cities and the innovation economy opportunities available for tech workers to an audience of experienced engineering and operations talent open to working anywhere. Different cities will appeal to different attendees, with the best presentations changing their perceptions of the regions, and potentially spurring tech leaders to settle down in one of the cities.
One America Works, a non-profit dedicated to the distribution and diversification of opportunities in tech, named three of the best cities to live in based on insights from its proprietary City Selector tool, which pulls in thousands of data points to define affordability, quality of living, connectivity and talent opportunities for tech workers. One America Works recently partnered with venture capital fund Comeback Capital to continue early-stage investment in Midwest startups in addition to co-hosting events connecting talent, startups, investors and cities, stemming from One America Works' successful virtual recruitment events.
About One America Works
One America Works is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping cities in every state across the country become high-value hubs of talent and innovation. Founded in 2018 by entrepreneur and investor Patrick McKenna, One America Works addresses America's geographic, economic divide in tech by introducing innovative companies to new sources of talent located in emerging middle American cities. For more about One America Works, visit oneamericaworks.org or follow the organization on LinkedIn or Twitter.
