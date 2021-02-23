CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TOPS Software, LLC, the leading provider of Community Association Management (CAM) software, is pleased to announce it has acquired community financial services firm Sharma & Associates, Inc.
Sharma & Associates, Inc., provides an extensive line of services throughout South Florida for condominium and homeowner associations, including full-service bookkeeping and accounting services. Sharma & Associates' highly trained staff of accountants, and bookkeepers have over 100 years combined experience that provides Community Associations with the knowledge and expertise needed to handle matters related to accounting efficiently and accurately.
With this acquisition, TOPS will offer more robust financial services to its Community Association customers. Sharma & Associates has partnered with TOPS since 2003, and all the in-house Association Services group at Sharma & Associates use TOPS and is well-versed in all aspects of the system. Vishnu Sharma, CPA, CFE will now head the Financial Services Group for TOPS from his existing Offices in Ft. Lauderdale retaining all currently in his portfolio, as well as adding TOPS existing accounting group based in Mission Valley, CA.
"We consider TOPS to be the industry leader in Community Association Management software and are excited to join our two companies. Our goals objectives are aligned with TOPS, and we feel the acquisition will position us as the leader for CAM financial services." Sharma & Associates, Inc. President and Founder Vishnu Sharma, CPA, CFE.
"TOPS' vision is to offer the best experience we can for our Community Associations and make our clients lives easier. It's clear that clients are looking for that single provider for technology and financial services, so this acquisition really expands our capacity to do both," said TOPS Software CEO Mike Hardy.
